Cloudstaff Wins Triple Honors at the Asia CEO Awards 2024

Cloudstaff, a pioneer in enterprise-grade remote staffing, celebrated a night of outstanding achievements at the prestigious Asia CEO Awards 2024. The company received Circle of Excellence honors in two key categories: Governance Organization of the Year and Most Innovative Company of the Year, while its Founder and CEO, Lloyd Ernst, was recognized in the IT-BPM Techblazer of the Year category.

Governance Organization of the Year

Cloudstaff’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) was pivotal in earning this accolade. This award acknowledges its proactive philosophy of ethical outsourcing - making a positive impact on the environment, its workforce, and the communities it serves. Notable initiatives included the Home Solar program and PC power saving technology – combining reduced economic impact of power utilization, environmental benefits and increased business continuity, and CS Cares community engagement. With a focus on ethics, and sustainability initiatives, Cloudstaff is setting new industry standards beyond compliance.

Most Innovative Company of the Year

This award recognizes Cloudstaff for its game-changing innovations in advancing the world of remote work. With investments in AI-driven talent matching, enterprise-grade infrastructure, remote work productivity apps, and employee recognition programs, the company was recognized for the innovations across people and technology which set new benchmarks in the outsourcing industry.

IT-BPM Techblazer of the Year

Lloyd Ernst was celebrated for his impact on the outsourcing sector through his forward-thinking tech initiatives and an unwavering commitment to community and employee welfare. Under his guidance, Cloudstaff‘s technologies provide enterprise-grade IT & security for businesses around the world – even extending this to its local staff through ServiceOne MSP. With an investment in AI programs and an ex-Google Chief AI officer, Cloudstaff is also pushing the boundaries to extend AI augmentation to remote staffing – bringing the equivalent of years of additional experience, new levels of efficiency and further enhancing cross border communication.

Celebrating World-Class Achievements in Business

The Asia CEO Awards 2024 gala night brought together over 1,000 senior leaders and the business elite from global companies and the public sector. Held at the Grand Ballroom of the Manila Marriott, the event honored organizations and individuals that demonstrated unparalleled leadership and success.

“Most categories received 40 and 60 submissions from which the Circle of Excellence awardees were chosen. These organizations and people are the best of these, chosen for their out-sized contributions to the nation’s progress,” shared Richard Mills, Asia CEO Awards Chairman.

Cloudstaff’s team, including CFO Jamie Stewart and Chief Compliance Officer Wayne Bucklar, joined Ernst in celebrating this milestone alongside the nation's finest.

“We are honored by these recognitions, which highlight our team's dedication to redefining the future of work through ethical outsourcing and enterprise-grade technology,” said Lloyd Ernst. “Tonight reaffirms our belief that ethical practices can harmonize with innovation, and lead to remarkable business growth for our clients.”

About Cloudstaff

Cloudstaff is a remote staffing pioneer that combines ethical outsourcing with enterprise-grade people technology. They connect businesses embarking on remarkable growth with the world’s top talent from their pool of over 700,000 professionals. Brilliant careers for future teams are underpinned by unique investments in community and training, while client experiences are boosted with productivity apps, passionate support, and a vision for an AI-augmented future of work. With 16 delivery centers across the Philippines, India, and Colombia, and client operations in the US, Australia, and the UK, they are helping businesses around the globe find staff for over 150 roles. Discover why businesses looking for professional services staffing partners that are more than just an EOR or compliance service choose Cloudstaff at cloudstaff.com.

About the Asia CEO Awards

Asia CEO Awards is the largest business awards event in Southeast Asia, recognizing the achievements of the region’s most prominent leaders and organizations. With a mission to promote the Philippines as a premier business destination for global enterprises, the event showcases exceptional talent and innovation from a wide array of industries. For detailed information about the awards, visit the official event website at asia-ceo-awards.org.



