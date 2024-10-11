Cross Bronx Plaza Remaining Interest Acquired By Ben Ashkenazy of Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, under the leadership of Ben Ashkenazy, has acquired the remaining interest in Cross Bronx Plaza, located at 961 E 174th St, Bronx, NY.

Recognized as one of the best retail centers in the Bronx, Cross Bronx Plaza offers unparalleled convenience with direct access to the Cross Bronx Expressway, one of the busiest highways in the region. With over 153,000 vehicles passing daily, this location is a cornerstone for retail activity in the Bronx, providing tenants with high visibility and foot traffic.

The plaza spans an impressive 150,000 square feet of retail space, housing a diverse range of national and local retailers. The surrounding area is home to several notable landmarks, including Starlight Park, Bronx River Greenway, Crotona Park, and the world-famous Bronx Zoo, all of which contribute to the plaza’s dynamic atmosphere and continuous flow of visitors.

Retail Tenants and Neighboring Amenities

Cross Bronx Plaza is anchored by several prominent tenants, making it a one-stop shopping destination for local residents and visitors alike. Key tenants include:

Stop & Shop

TJ Maxx

Chase Bank

IHOP

Burger King

Taco Bell

T-Mobile

The presence of these well-established retailers solidifies Cross Bronx Plaza’s reputation as a premier shopping center in the Bronx, attracting a loyal customer base and offering a wide array of goods and services.

The area surrounding Cross Bronx Plaza is rich with cultural and recreational landmarks that enhance the property's appeal. Just a short distance away, Starlight Park offers green space and recreational facilities along the Bronx River, serving as a popular spot for family outings and local events.

The Bronx River Greenway, a scenic walking and biking path, connects visitors to nature amidst the urban environment, while Crotona Park, one of the largest parks in the Bronx, features a historic swimming pool, sports fields, and a lake. Additionally, the world-renowned Bronx Zoo, a major tourist attraction, is nearby, drawing millions of visitors annually and further contributing to the area’s vibrancy.

These landmarks create a dynamic environment that attracts both residents and tourists, making Cross Bronx Plaza a prime retail destination.

Prime New York Retail properties like Cross Bronx Plaza are irreplaceable assets with long term appreciation.

