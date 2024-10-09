Cross Town Movers, Inc., a Registered Agent of Bekins Van Lines Celebrates 28 Years of Service in Eugene, Oregon

Cross Town Movers, Inc., a registered agent of Bekins Van Lines, celebrates 28 years in Eugene, Oregon. Owned by Mike and Leanne Somerville, the company has served the community from the same location, earning over 800 positive reviews on their Google Business Profile.

Cross Town Movers, Inc., a trusted name in the moving and storage industry, is proud to celebrate 28 years of service to the Eugene community. Located at 1305 S Bertelsen Rd., Eugene, OR 97402, the company has grown into a regional leader, offering top-tier moving services and storage solutions.

Founded in 1996 by local business owners Mike and Leanne Somerville, Cross Town Movers Inc. has expanded to provide comprehensive moving services, including local, interstate, and long-distance moving. The company also offers over 400 secure storage units at the same location, making it a one-stop solution for both moving and storage needs.

The Somerville’s are also proud to acknowledge the 850+ customer reviews on their Google Business Profile, reflecting their dedication to outstanding service and customer satisfaction.

“Mike and Leanne said, ‘We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community over the past 28 years. Our team is dedicated to making every move as smooth and stress-free as possible. We couldn’t have achieved this milestone without our amazing customers!"

One satisfied customer remarked, “Cross Town Movers made my moving experience stress-free! Their team was professional, efficient, and incredibly friendly. I highly recommend them for anyone looking to move in or out of Eugene!”

Additionally, Cross Town Movers, Inc. is a registered agent of Bekins Van Lines, offering reliable interstate moving services backed by decades of industry experience.

Throughout its 28-year journey, Cross Town Movers, Inc. has remained committed to providing quality service with a personal touch. The business has thrived thanks to its loyal customers and its dedicated team of approximately 40 employees, who have worked tirelessly to uphold the company’s reputation for excellence.

To mark this milestone, Mike and Leanne Somerville express their sincere gratitude to the Eugene community for their continued trust and support.

For more information about Cross Town Movers, Inc. and their services, contact them at (541) 683-5211 or visit their location at 1305 S Bertelsen Rd., Eugene, OR 97402 and or visit their website at https://crosstownmover.net.

