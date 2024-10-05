CYSM Introduces Its Butt-Lifting Collection for Maximum Comfort With Advanced Technology

CYSM is a shapewear company with over 30 years of industry presence. The team is on a mission to enhance the confidence of its users through finely crafted products that deliver maximum comfort and quality.

CYSM has fully harnessed its 30 years of experience in the industry to introduce its Butt-Lifting Collection. The line offers natural glute enhancement using high-quality materials combined with the latest tech.

The butt-lift shapewear line features over 30 booty-shaping products that lift buttocks without strapping them down.

Every product in the CYSM catalog comes with the Standard 100 certification by OEKO-TEX, one of the most rigorous independent testing authorities in the textile industry.

What's key here is that the certification guarantees comfortable support for prolonged use every single day, and even during post-surgery recoveries.

CYSM wants to go beyond its basic goal of enhancing the figures of its customers. The company has introduced the BIO Therapy Microcapsule to its Butt Lifting Collection. This coating features microcapsules filled with active ingredients. It has a seaweed blend beneficial to the user's skin that is gradually released during use.

More specifically, CYSM butt-lifting collection uses Nylon 6.6, a top-tier performance-focused fabric that's at the very top of what the shapewear industry has in store at this moment.

The touch of this material is solid as a rock yet surprisingly soft to the skin. It delivers a firm level of compression without feeling uncomfortable or causing skin irritation. And again, all Nylon 6.6 garments produced by CYSM are lab tested and certified under the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.

"It's the most high-quality shaper I've ever worn," a satisfied customer said, "I cannot recommend this enough - I can talk about it forever because I'm so obsessed."

In addition to skincare benefits, the materials used in the process have an antibacterial finish. It limits fungi and bacteria but also provides a cooling effect for that daily wear and tear.

All items in the butt-lift shapewear collection come with a 100% fit guarantee and a 30-day exchange period if the customer is not fully satisfied. Shipments are free of charge in the US for all orders above $99. Faster shipping methods are available for a small extra charge, including the Express Shipping that guarantees delivery within 1-2 business days.

Also included in the mix is Worldwide Secure Purchase with customer service readily available through the CYSM site.

Some of the new arrivals in the butt-lifting category include the hook closure high compression shorts in various styles and with zipper closure options. Butt-lifter leggings are also available, or for the maximally discreet option, the padded panties.

Depending on their preferences, users can choose between the smaller lace butt-lifter shaper shorts or go with a full-on ultra curve shaping bodysuit that also covers the gluteus lifting function.

"The team behind CYSM Shapewear is committed to 100% customer satisfaction," the company stated. "That's why at the top of our list of priorities stands to offer our clients top-quality products, manufactured using only the finest raw materials and high-quality fabrics and innovative designing technologies."

It's interesting that CYSM shapewear originally came to as a post-operative care product. It's one of the aspects that make the products premium-tier, unlike low-quality alternatives that can be detrimental to their customers' comfort and posture. Other advanced features found in CYSM items include tummy control and thigh shaping.

"We celebrate diversity and are committed to empowering women of all shapes and sizes," CYSM points out. "Our products are designed to enhance your natural beauty, giving you the confidence to shine, inside and out."

CYSM products come with four varying control levels of shaping. Users can go from light control that smoots and evens the silhouette while almost feeling like a regular shirt or go up to the fourth level called the Ultra Control for a firmer, mor serious shaping to craft the desired curves.

More information about CYSM Shapers and its latest butt-lift shapewear products is available on the company’s official website.



