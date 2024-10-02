Dallas HR & PEO Brokerage Service For Small To Large Businesses Announced

Insurance4Dallas (972-219-6004), a Texas-based company specializing in human resources (HR) outsourcing and medical benefit provision for employers, announces updates to its services for businesses in the city.

—

Insurance4Dallas (I4D) now partners with HR and professional employee organizations (PEO) to improve operational and financial outcomes for business owners and their employees. The company acts as a broker for businesses, finding the most suitable HR and PEO partners, as well as health insurance providers that can deliver savings and help clients concentrate on the core competencies of their enterprises.

More details can be found at https://insurance4dallas.com/peo-company-dallas/

New clients can complete an inquiry form via the I4D website, and the team will prescreen the applicant's needs to match them with the most appropriate providers. Clients can indicate if they require group health insurance products in addition to HR, PEO, and other administrative services.

“Think of it as a co-employment relationship, where the PEO becomes the employer of record for the company's employees,” a spokesperson said about the benefits of PEOs to organizations. “This means that while the business still directs its workers day-to-day, the PEO manages tasks like payroll processing, tax filings, and ensuring compliance with employment laws.”

I4D, also known as the Thornton Insurance Agency, LLC, has been serving clients for over two decades. Thanks to a broad base of longstanding partnerships, the company provides clients with more choices and competitive rates for outsourced support services. More information is available at https://insurance4dallas.com/hr-outsourcing-in-dallas/

The company's website highlights a selection of the services they can broker for clients, including payroll management, itemized time tracking, quarterly tax filings, and state tax reporting.

I4D partner agencies also provide employee benefits such as medical, dental, vision, and life insurance products. Clients can also access 401k retirement plans and Affordable Care Act compliance consulting.

Other employer services include employee drug testing, e-learning, training, risk management, workers' compensation, and various recruitment solutions, including job posting and position screening.

With its expertise in health insurance, I4D can ensure higher levels of coverage with trusted providers. “We are a HUB, SBE, and NMSDC-certified brokerage specializing in concierge services that save individuals and companies on their health insurance costs," its spokesperson said. "Rather than place you in cookie-cutter products, we design plans around a client’s budget and needs while eliminating deductibles on existing policies. In addition, we offer plans with little or no deductibles.”

For more information, go to https://insurance4dallas.com/payroll-companies-in-dallas/

About Insurance4Dallas

Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.

Contact Info:

Name: Rick Thornton

Email: Send Email

Organization: Insurance4Dallas

Address: 4516 Lovers Lane Suite 316, Dallas, TX 75225, United States

Phone: +1-972-219-6004

Website: https://insurance4dallas.com/health-insurance-companies-in-texas/



Release ID: 89142735

Should you come across any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within this press release's content, we urge you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our committed team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information remains our utmost priority.