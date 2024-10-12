David Richman of Rakow Commercial Realty Group Has Been Retained as Broker in Charge of Office and Medical Leasing at Ben Ashkenazy’s Vernon Hills Village in Scarsdale NY

Vernon Hills Village is a prime mixed use retail office and medical office buildings located in the Scarsdale and Eastchester area of Westchester New York. Ben Ashkenazy's Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation has retained Rakow Commercial group as the leasing agent.

—

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation has retained David Richman of Rakow Commercial Realty Group as the new Broker in Charge of office and medical leasing at Vernon Hills Village.

With over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate, David brings a proven track record in leasing strategy and tenant relations, positioning him to significantly enhance the center's diverse mix of retail, office, and medical space.

Vernon Hills Village consists of a 380,000-square-foot shopping and office complex with five buildings offering a mix of retail, office, and medical spaces, all designed to cater to the needs of the area's dynamic population.

Located just minutes from White Plains’ thriving business district and surrounded by several of New York’s beautiful parks, the center combines convenience and accessibility with a serene, upscale atmosphere. It is ideally situated between the Hutchinson River Parkway and the Bronx River Parkway, with easy access to I-95 and proximity to the Metro-North Scarsdale Train Station, offering extensive frontage on Post Road and ample parking for 1,600 vehicles.

The shopping center is now fully leased, featuring more than 32 tenants, including popular brands including Starbucks, Barnes & Noble, Nike, Sephora, Lululemon, Pottery Barn, West Elm, Serafina, Chase Bank, Banana Republic, Gap, Athleta, One Medical, and Sweetgreen.

David’s leasing efforts will focus on attracting high-quality office and medical tenants to complement the existing mix of retail and medical services, further elevating Vernon Hills Village’s standing as a premier lifestyle and business destination.

Rakow Commercial Realty Group is a leading commercial real estate firm specializing in office, industrial, and retail properties. With over 30 years of experience, the company is known for providing exceptional service and results-driven solutions for landlords, tenants, and investors across the New York metropolitan area including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.





