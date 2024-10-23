—

DentalSprinter’s new AI system, Dently AI, has been launched to automate marketing and patient engagement for dental practices. With over 550 practices already using the system, the average dental practice is seeing more than a 70% increase in new patients each month. This significant growth highlights Dently AI’s potential to reduce dependence on traditional agencies and provide a consistent approach to patient acquisition and practice growth.

DentalSprinter, with over 12 years of experience in the dental industry, introduced Dently AI as an AI-powered platform that automates key aspects of marketing and patient engagement. The platform acts as a 24/7 marketing assistant and patient coordinator, reducing the need for traditional marketing agencies.

Challenges with Traditional Marketing Agencies

Marketing for dental practices is often outsourced to agencies, where account managers may handle up to 30-50 clients at once. This high client volume can lead to mismanagement, wasted ad spend, and missed growth opportunities, frustrating practices that are trying to expand their patient base.

Dently AI addresses these issues by automating much of the marketing process and patient engagement, offering a more reliable and consistent solution that doesn’t require constant human oversight.

How Dently AI Works

Dently AI automates key marketing tasks for dental practices:

Automated Ad Management : Instead of relying on overburdened account managers, Dently AI monitors and optimizes ads in real-time. This automation helps reduce human errors that often occur when managing multiple clients.

: Instead of relying on overburdened account managers, Dently AI monitors and optimizes ads in real-time. This automation helps reduce human errors that often occur when managing multiple clients. AI Treatment Coordinator: The platform acts as a virtual team member, communicating with patients, answering questions, scheduling appointments, and following up with inquiries. This automation allows practices to maintain patient communication without increasing staff workload.

The End of Overpriced Middlemen: AI Replaces Traditional Marketing Agencies

DentalSprinter’s goal is to provide a continuous, automated solution for dental marketing and patient management. Traditional marketing agencies, often stretched thin by handling too many clients, struggle to give each campaign the necessary attention. Dently AI, operating around the clock, offers a consistent and reliable alternative.

There are some concerns within the dental industry about whether AI can replace the personalized strategies provided by human oversight. While automation brings efficiency and consistency, some practices remain cautious about relying entirely on AI for marketing and patient coordination.

Early Results

Despite initial concerns about automation, the results from Dently AI have been encouraging. On average, dental practices using the platform report a 76% increase in new patients each month. Client reviews show examples of practices doubling or even tripling their new patient numbers due to Dently AI’s automated management.

This level of growth is not commonly achieved by traditional agencies, particularly those managing multiple clients. In 2024, DentalSprinter continues to expand rapidly as more practices adopt their AI solution to stay ahead in the competitive market.

DentalSprinter and Dently AI: A Worthwhile Investment

For dental practices seeking to reduce their reliance on traditional agencies and embrace the growing role of AI in marketing, Dently AI offers a compelling alternative. With over 550 practices already using the system and consistently reporting positive results, Dently AI represents a shift in how practices manage marketing. Practices focused on growth and staying ahead of emerging trends may find it beneficial to explore this new solution.

For more information about DentalSprinter, visit their website: https://dentalsprinter.com.



