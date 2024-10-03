Divorce-Online.co.uk Releases Insightful Article: Online Infidelity and Digital Detachment Fuel Surge in Divorces.

UK’s leading online divorce service, Divorce-Online.co.uk, has seen a surge in cases where social media is directly contributing to marital breakdown, confirming the company’s early predictions about the role digital platforms would play in modern divorces. In their recent insightful article, the company shares that 30 percent of the 1,549 divorces they have handled between January to August 2024 contain grievances connected with the use of social media.

Furthermore, Divorce-Online.co.uk notes that this year, social media’s influence on relationships has reached “unprecedented levels”, with an increasing number of couples citing digital issues, such as online infidelity, social media jealousy, and digital detachment, as significant reasons for their divorces.

In his statement, Mark Keenan, Managing Director of Divorce-Online.co.uk, said, “Back in 2014, we were one of the first to identify the growing role social media would play in marital breakdowns, and the data we’re seeing in 2024 is even more compelling. The issues of couples are no longer confined to traditional reasons such as infidelity or finances. The digital world has brought its own set of new challenges, and that could mean anything from online affairs to the fake lifestyles of influencers to the distraction of always being 'plugged in'.



As Keenan related, “In 2014, Divorce-Online.co.uk conducted a landmark study that revealed Facebook was being cited in one-third of UK divorces at the time.” The company’s insight into the correlation between social media activity and marriage breakdown was widely reported by the press, with outlets like The Telegraph and Daily Mail covering how Facebook-related behavior, such as reconnecting with old flames or engaging in online flirtation, was becoming a common factor in divorce proceedings. “Now, a decade later, these trends have evolved, with Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp driving a similar rise in divorce cases,” he added.

Divorce-Online.co.uk shares that couples seeking divorce are increasingly citing issues such as:



- Online infidelity: Virtual affairs, inappropriate online messages, and emotional connections with people outside the marriage.

- Social media envy: Partners comparing their relationship to idealized portrayals of other couples online, leading to dissatisfaction.

- Digital detachment: This is constant phone use, obsession with social media, and a lack of meaningful, in-person communication.



“We’ve seen a marked increase in clients reaching out because of issues that started online. It’s clear that digital infidelity is no longer just a side issue in relationships—it’s often the main cause of marital breakdown,” concludes Mark Keenan.

Divorce-Online.co.uk uses artificial intelligence to analyze key phrases used by clients in describing their marital problems during divorce proceedings. The platform also predicts that AI-generated content and the rise of virtual reality relationships could become key factors in future divorces as technology becomes further integrated into personal lives.

Since 1999, Divorce-Online.co.uk has been the UK’s leading provider of online divorce services. For more information on how online infidelity is driving divorce or to schedule a consultation, visit their website or follow the company via social media.

