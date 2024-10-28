DropServe By Chris Munch: MunchEye Launches eService Software App On 2024-Oct-22

Chris Munch, CEO of AmpiFire, has announced the upcoming launch of the DropServe software and partnership program, which are designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs start an eService business.

Individuals interested in starting a low-cost business can make use of DropServe’s system to create a branded, automated online store. The launch includes a comprehensive training program and a partnership with DropServe, allowing entrepreneurs to take part in the market without prior experience.

For more information, please visit https://go.dropserve.ai/dropserviceprofits

The DropServe platform is designed to enable individuals to build a business that focuses on drop servicing, an industry that currently has little competition. Partners will not be required to have existing products, websites, consumer bases, or paid traffic; all necessary marketing work and technological support will be provided by the program.

As part of the launch offer, DropServe partners will also receive training on how to make use of DropServe’s unique subscription model, which focuses on generating recurring high-ticket sales to improve profitability. More resources will be available at later dates, including customizable email swipes and ready-made assets that can be used to run paid traffic campaigns or attract leads.

Should partners require support at any point in time, they will be able to contact their DropServe concierge team for assistance. Additionally, one-on-one consultations with successful “Droppers” will be available to all partners on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost. High-performing entrepreneurs may also apply for an exclusive ascension program, wherein founders Chris Munch and Jay Cruiz, along with select DropServe veterans, will provide personal coaching to help the qualifying candidate further grow their business.

“We’ve been the frontrunners in this booming drop service industry, and we’ve been innovating for the past ten years. What’s in your hands is something that’s taken us millions of dollars and thousands of sales and conversations to perfect,” says Jay Cruiz, co-founder of DropServe. “Following our model to the T gives you the tools to grow a profit stream without having to worry about any of the fulfillment work.”

Although the launch date is slated for October 22, the pre-launch period will begin on October 15. Orders will close on November 1; exclusive membership bonuses will be unavailable after this time.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://muncheye.com/chris-munch-dropserve

