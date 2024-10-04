The Emo Cabaret Steampunk Halloween Show Electrifies Tampa Bay October 26th 2024

An Unforgettable Evening of Music, Comedy, and Burlesque in Support of Mental Health and Community Outreach

Prepare for a night of mesmerizing performances and steampunk extravagance as The Emo Cabaret Steampunk Halloween Show descends upon Tampa Bay on October 26th, 2024. Doors open at 7:00 PM, and the show kicks off promptly at 8:30 PM at the historic 1920 Ybor, located at 1920 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33609.

This one-of-a-kind event is produced by Abi Nix Productions in partnership with Project No Labels. It promises an evening that seamlessly blends entertainment with meaningful community engagement.

A Stellar Lineup of Performers

The night will be headlined by the visionary artist Abi Nix and her band Steamin' Jazz, delivering a fusion of emo vibes and steampunk aesthetics that will transport audiences to an alternate reality. Their performance is set to be a sonic journey, blending haunting melodies with electrifying rhythms.

Adding a touch of humor to the evening, acclaimed comedian Barry Yuille will grace the stage with his sharp wit and relatable anecdotes, ensuring laughter echoes through the halls.

Aquariius, a national-title-holding drag queen renowned for her captivating performances and magnetic stage presence, will host the event. Her charisma and flair will guide attendees through an unforgettable night.

The allure continues with scintillating burlesque dance performances by some of the most talented artists in the scene:

Cherry Von Topp: Known for her dynamic routines and enchanting costumes.

Carmen Lai Garden: Bringing elegance and passion to the stage with every movement.

Lilabelle Quaintrelle: Mesmerizing audiences with her vintage-inspired performances.

Miss Vee: A powerhouse of energy and grace, captivating viewers with her artistry.

Supporting Worthy Causes

The Emo Cabaret is not just about entertainment; it's an event with a purpose. In collaboration with Project No Labels, the show will raise funds for the "Dear Self, You're Worth It" mental health outreach program. This initiative is dedicated to providing support, resources, and education to individuals struggling with mental health issues, fostering a community of understanding and acceptance.

Additionally, the event partners with Food Not Bombs to host a used phone drive to combat housing and food scarcity. Attendees are encouraged to bring unused cell phones, which will be repurposed to help those in need stay connected to essential services and support networks.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2024

Time: Doors at 7:00 PM; Show begins promptly at 7:45 PM

Location: 1920 Ybor, 1920 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33609

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out quickly due to high demand. Early bird pricing is available, but prices will increase as the event date approaches. Secure a spot for an evening that promises to be the season's highlight.

About Abi Nix Productions

Abi Nix Productions, founded by the multifaceted artist Abi Nix, specializes in creating immersive events that push the boundaries of traditional entertainment. With a passion for blending genres and art forms, the company aims to deliver innovative and emotionally resonant experiences.

About Project No Labels

Project No Labels is a non-profit organization committed to fostering inclusivity and support within the community. Their mission is to break down societal barriers and provide resources that empower individuals to embrace their true selves. The "Dear Self, You're Worth It" program is a testament to their dedication to mental health advocacy.

About Food Not Bombs

Food Not Bombs is a global movement dedicated to sharing free meals with the hungry and protesting war and poverty. Collecting and redistributing essential items like used phones tirelessly supports those facing housing and food insecurity.

Join a Night to Remember

Don't miss this opportunity to participate in an event combining spectacular entertainment with meaningful community impact.

