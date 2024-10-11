Enforce Coverage Publishes Updated Workers' Compensation Insurance Rates for New York Businesses

Enforce Coverage Group announces the release of updated workers' compensation insurance rates effective October 1, 2024. The new rates, categorized by industry, help New York employers access relevant, timely information to ensure compliance and proper coverage across key sectors including trucking, retail, manufacturing & more.

—

Enforce Coverage Group, a leading brokerage specializing in workers' compensation insurance, has announced the release of updated workers’ compensation insurance rates effective October 1, 2024. These new rates are now available on the company’s website and are categorized by industry to provide businesses with accurate, industry-specific information.

Enforce Coverage Group’s latest release aims to help businesses in New York remain compliant with workers’ compensation regulations by offering clear insights into the latest rate changes. These updates are critical for businesses operating in sectors such as trucking, retail, restaurants, manufacturing, and contracting.

“Our goal is to provide New York employers with the most relevant and up-to-date information on workers’ compensation insurance,” said Patrick Scanlon, Managing Partner at Enforce Coverage. “By organizing the rates by industry, we ensure that businesses can easily access the specific information they need.”

The updated workers’ compensation rates are now available across the following industries:

Trucking

Retail and Wholesale

Restaurants

Manufacturing

Contractors

Each category offers a detailed look at rate changes and compliance requirements for employers, ensuring they have the most accurate information to manage their insurance needs effectively.

“We are committed to transparency and making workers’ compensation information easy to understand for all businesses,” added Patrick Ryder, Co-Managing Partner at Enforce Coverage Group. “These updates reflect our ongoing dedication to helping New York businesses stay compliant while managing their costs.”

For more information on the updated workers' compensation rates, visit the Enforce Coverage website. To view rates for other industries, explore additional categories on the site.





About the company: Enforce Coverage Group, located at 1 Pennsylvania Plaza, 36th Floor, New York, NY, specializes in workers’ compensation insurance solutions for businesses throughout New York State. The company’s commitment to transparency and customer service helps employers navigate the complexities of workers’ compensation regulations while securing the best rates for their specific needs. For more information, visit https://www.enforcecoveragegroup.com.

