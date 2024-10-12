enso Revolutionizes Marketing for Small Businesses with Autonomous AI Bots

enso’s autonomous AI bots introduce small business owners to smart marketing on autopilot.

—

enso, a cutting-edge AI platform, is transforming how small and medium businesses approach marketing by introducing fully autonomous AI bots that run marketing on autopilot - at a fraction of the cost. These AI-driven bots, operating on a service-as-a-software model, are designed specifically for non-technical business owners, allowing them to compete with their more tech-savvy counterparts without the usual high costs or complexities.

The average small business owner spends hours every week managing marketing tasks such as content creation, social media scheduling, and customer engagement. Now, enso’s autonomous AI bots eliminate this burden. The platform introduces the largest selection of AI-powered bots running in the background and executing sophisticated marketing strategies with little to no human intervention - thereby saving businesses tens of hours every week. With over 1,000 autonomous AI bots trained in specific areas, including finance, health, beauty, and e-commerce, and operating in over 70 industries, enso is the future of marketing for small businesses. In addition, the AI bots run on a 24-hour production schedule, ensuring businesses stay ahead in the competitive marketing landscape.

“Our autonomous AI bots are a game-changer for small businesses,” said Mickey Haslavsky, founder of enso. “With enso, small business owners can have the same marketing firepower as larger companies, but at a fraction of the cost. This levels the playing field for non-technical entrepreneurs who can now focus on running their businesses rather than worrying about marketing.”

Marketing has always been complex for small businesses as owners try to delicately balance creativity, strategy, and budgets. With marketing technologies becoming commonplace for larger businesses, small businesses are left out of the loop since they lack the resources to navigate these platforms effectively. enso’s primary mission is to level the playing field for time-crunched, cost-conscious, non-technical entrepreneurs.

enso offers a fully autonomous experience, requiring no technical skills from the user. The platform was built with the understanding that many small business owners are not tech experts - and should not have to be - to execute effective marketing strategies and utilize marketing technology. With its intuitive onboarding and automated workflows, enso allows anyone, regardless of their technical skill level, to leverage advanced marketing techniques that traditionally required significant expertise.

Beyond being user-friendly, enso’s autonomous AI bots seamlessly integrate with APIs, RPA, and AI to provide consistent and predictable results. Once set up, enso’s AI bots manage everything from SEO and social media campaigns to customer outreach and lead generation. Business owners can rest easy, knowing their marketing is running effectively and efficiently behind the scenes.

“We are here to democratize access to effective marketing. Our platform is about empowering small businesses to grow, compete, and succeed without the typical headaches associated with marketing,” added Mickey.

enso is also built with small business owners in mind, offering both simplicity and cost efficiency. The platform setup is streamlined so that within minutes, business owners can activate multiple autonomous AI bots to carry out their marketing. Ensuring affordability, enso’s pricing model is designed to provide high-end marketing capabilities at significantly lower costs compared to traditional methods. On average, businesses using enso only pay 10% of what they would spend on a marketing agency, making it a practical solution for small businesses with limited marketing budgets.

Since its launch, enso has attracted widespread acclaim as its army of autonomous AI bots ushers a new era of marketing for small and medium businesses. The platform’s unique model and innovative concept put enterprise-grade AI in the hands of small businesses. This, and its focus on simplicity and affordability, has established enso as a pioneer in democratizing AI – fueling big dreams for small business owners by providing them access and scalability.

Small business owners can now get started on enso with a free 7-day trial. The platform also offers flexible pricing models, allowing businesses to boost their marketing efforts within budget limits.

For more information about enso and how it is revolutionizing small business marketing using autonomous AI bots, visit https://enso.bot/ or contact enso@enso.bot



