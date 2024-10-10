The European Union has introduced a "Garden of Europe" campaign, which aims to boost the market presence and consumer awareness of agri-food products in Europe and further afield.

This initiative, which will run until 2027, highlights the EU's commitment to food safety and authenticity, ensuring that consumers receive premium products that meet the highest international standards.



The campaign primarily concerns the quality and safety of European kiwis from Greece and European apples from Poland in Indonesia, India, and other countries. The main goals are to increase exports to these countries and highlight the high quality, safety standards, and nutritional benefits of these fruits.



The European Union is renowned for its high standards in the production of agri-food products, exemplified by the rigorous quality and safety measures applied to apples and kiwis.



EU apples and kiwis are certified under various quality assurance programs, which set criteria for food safety, environmental management, and worker welfare. These certifications ensure compliance with strict standards at every stage of production.



Advanced traceability systems monitor the journey of apples and kiwis from farm to table, ensuring transparency and accountability in the supply chain.



Frequent inspections and audits by independent bodies verify that all safety and quality standards are consistently met. These inspections cover everything from farming practices to packaging and distribution.



The EU's dedication to high standards ensures that apples and kiwis are not only safe to consume but also authentic.



Beneficiaries of the ‘Garden of Europe’ campaign include The Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli Agrinio and the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors.



Learn more about the quality and safety of EU agri-food products and the "Garden of Europe" campaign at www.appleandkiwi.eu.

About the company: The EU is a unique economic and political union between 27 European countries. The EU is committed to sustainable development, and its agricultural policies aim to ensure food security, environmental sustainability, and rural development. Funded by the European Union.

