FERRARA, Italy, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Day holiday is just around the corner and no trip is complete without delicious snacks! But with so many options on the supermarket shelves consumers are left bewildered, so what to choose? In this golden week, why not try a healthy and tasty snack: the European Art of Taste欧洲舌尖艺术果蔬佳肴 natural fruit and vegetables from Italy! with oranges, kiwis, apples and tomatoes, to fill the journey with energy and prepare the body for autumn with a rich dose of vitamins and antioxidants - the perfect choice for a healthy trip!

Known as the "king of nutrition" among fruits, kiwis are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, helping the body fend off free radicals and reduce fatigue. European art of taste欧洲舌尖艺术果蔬佳肴’s kiwis have thin skin and delicate flesh with a perfect balance of sweet and tart flavors, ideal for snacking on the go. Plus, they are rich in dietary fiber and enzymes that aid digestion and help regulate your gut, making it easier to enjoy the holiday after a big meal.

When travelling, be it outdoor adventures or long journeys, the body quickly consumes vitamins, and the immune system can suffer. This is where oranges are the perfect supplement. Oranges from European art of taste欧洲舌尖艺术果蔬佳肴 are rich in vitamin C, provide a quick boost of energy and help strengthen the immune system to ward off minor ailments such as colds. Their perfectly balanced sweet and spicy flavour, combined with their juiciness, makes them a refreshing option anytime during travel to keep you hydrated and energised.

Looking for a low-calorie, tasty snack to curb the cravings while traveling? Tomatoes are the way to go! European art of taste欧洲舌尖艺术果蔬佳肴’s tomatoes are juicy and tangy, packed with vitamin C and lycopene, a natural antioxidant that supports skin health and helps fight aging. Enjoy them as a standalone snack or pair them with other treats, and you’ll have a healthy option that keeps you light on your feet without adding extra calories – a perfect balance of taste and health.

On the road, it is sometimes difficult to stick to regular mealtimes, so it is essential to maintain energy and feel full. Apples are the ideal healthy snack for this purpose. Apples from European art of taste欧洲舌 尖艺术果蔬佳肴 are not only deliciously sweet and crunchy, they are also rich in fibre that helps to stay full for longer. They also aid digestion and prevent discomfort resulting from irregular eating habits while travelling. Just one apple is enough to stop your hunger, so that you are rested and ready to face all the adventures that are awaiting.

The project The European Art of Taste – Fruit & Veg Masterpieces aims to promote and inform about high-quality European fruit and vegetables and is financed by CSO Italy and the European Union. The following Italian companies also participate in the project: RK Growers, Mazzoni Group, Apofruit, Origine Group e Oranfrizer.

CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a27b862-7fdf-44ae-b038-a4aaff3d130c



