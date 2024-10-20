Event Technology Provider Veloxity Unveils Three New Products to Enhance Event Experiences

Interactive Touch Screens, LED Digital Signage, and Portable Charging Kiosks Aim to Elevate Engagement and Sustainability at Events Like Conferences and Trade Shows

Veloxity, an industry leader in event technology solutions, is excited to announce the launch of three new innovative products: interactive touchscreen displays, LED digital signage, and phone charging stations that dispense portable chargers for free. As businesses worldwide strive to engage audiences at events and conferences, Veloxity’s newest offerings provide seamless, sustainable, and user-friendly technology to elevate any event experience.

Revolutionizing Event Technology

Veloxity’s custom branded vertical interactive touch screens deliver a next-level event experience by eliminating the need for printed materials like foam boards and wayfinders. These state-of-the-art, Windows-based 5-point touch interactive displays are fully customizable and capable of showcasing virtually any type of content, including videos, images, interactive PowerPoints, floor plans, real-time agendas, and even gamification elements. This makes them the perfect addition to trade shows, conferences, and other high-traffic events.

With remote content management, event organizers can update content via Wi-Fi or Ethernet without having to manually change each digital sign. Veloxity’s proprietary software ensures content is delivered on schedule, allowing businesses to present images and videos at precisely the right time without any hassle.

Slim, Sleek, and Sustainable: LED walls and LED iPosters

In addition to interactive displays, Veloxity has introduced slim, sleek LED digital iPosters designed to make an impact at any event. With preloaded content, these LED displays can be set up quickly and easily, providing event attendees with vital information while creating an eye-catching visual experience. From conferences and trade shows to festivals, the LED iPosters offer an easy and effective way to engage audiences.

Phone Charging Stations for Every Event

Veloxity’s new portable charging kiosks continue the company’s mission of combating “low battery anxiety,” a problem that has plagued event-goers for years. These kiosks provide attendees with fully charged power banks on the go—no credit card or mobile app download required. Push button, get charger… it’s that easy! Veloxity’s charging solutions for events also include phone charging lockers and portable charging stations which have become a trusted solution for powering devices at events and in public spaces.

“For the co-founders of Veloxity, low or dead phone battery anxiety was a personal frustration. We saw the need to create a convenient, on-the-go charging solution that people could rely on during events,” says Krassi Popov, Co-Founder of Veloxity. “Since debuting our first phone charging kiosk in 2013, we’ve expanded our product offerings to include digital signage and interactive touch screens, always aiming to improve the attendee experience.”

A Decade of Innovation and Counting

Since its inception on the campus of Bentley University in 2013, Veloxity has grown into a global leader in event technology, servicing over 1,000 events annually. Veloxity’s products are featured at conferences, universities, hospitals, stadiums, and more. With over a decade of industry expertise, the company continues to focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions designed to keep event attendees engaged, informed, and powered up.

“We’ve always been committed to solving real-world problems with innovative technology,” adds Krassi Popov]. “As we continue to grow, our goal remains the same: to deliver high-quality, sustainable solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients and their attendees.”

For more information on Veloxity and its product offerings, please visit www.veloxity.us.

About Veloxity

Veloxity is the most recognized brand for event technology, offering innovative solutions like phone charging stations, interactive touch screens, and LED digital signage. Serving clients worldwide, Veloxity is dedicated to providing high-quality, sustainable event technology designed to engage audiences and keep them connected.



Contact Info:

Name: Krassi Popov

Email: Send Email

Organization: Veloxity

Phone: 855-844-5060

Website: http://www.veloxity.us/



