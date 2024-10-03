Experience Cutting-Edge Marketing Insights at GGH 2024

GGH 2024 is set to be a landmark event for businesses and marketing professionals seeking innovative growth solutions. The event will feature over 600 attendees, including business leaders, SEO professionals, marketers, and martech solution providers in Vietnam.

Building on the tremendous success of the SEO Performance 2022 and SEO Growth Hacking 2023 events, GGH 2024 aims to continue providing top value for businesses and digital marketing experts in Vietnam.

The event will take place on October 5, 2024, at the Grand Palace Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring six prominent speakers from the Vietnamese digital marketing field. These experts will provide insights on optimizing conversions, creating compelling content, and offer updates on the latest algorithm changes and optimal marketing strategies in 2024.

The program will run from 8 AM to 5 PM, gather leading experts in the field of digital marketing and attract over 600 participants, including businesses, SEO specialists, and martech solution providers. The program is divided into two main sessions: morning and afternoon.

Morning Session: The morning will commence with insights on new algorithms and powerful marketing solutions. Key topics include:

Marketing by Google Maps 2025, presented by Nguyen Quang Thang, CEO of UMIX.

The Power of Combining SEO and Google Ads, featuring Nguyen Tan Kiet, CEO of SAGO AGENCY.

Designing Multi-Channel Customer Journeys to Optimize Conversions, shared by Nguyen Hoang Duc, CEO of ABC DIGI.

Afternoon Session: The afternoon will focus on strategies for optimizing conversions and crafting high-quality content in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Semantic Web. Speakers will include:

Do Anh Viet, CEO of GTVSEO, providing guidance on Comprehensive Content Marketing and SEO for the AI age.

Thai Doan Kien, CEO of SEODO, discussing revenue conversion strategies from website SEO.

Dang Le Nam, CEO of VU LONG, addressing inquiries about backlinks in the AI era.

The event aims to create a space for connection and knowledge sharing among industry experts and businesses. Speakers and guests will have a professional environment to engage in extensive discussions on leveraging digital marketing to boost revenue and effectively reach customers.

With limited tickets available, attendees can choose from different ticket packages, including VVIP, VIP, and General tiers, featuring special offers like digital marketing consultation, giveaways, and event materials.

For more information about the event, please visit https://ggh.vn/ and follow their social media for updates at https://www.facebook.com/sukienggh2024/







About the company: About GGH 2024 GGH 2024 is not organized by Google; nonetheless, it provides an ideal platform for businesses and marketing professionals to enhance their knowledge and connect with industry peers. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights from leading experts, making it a must-attend event for those seeking to advance their marketing strategies.

Contact Info:

Name: GGH 2024

Email: Send Email

Organization: GGH 2024

Address: 142/18 Cong Hoa Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Phone: (+84) 847.755.599

Website: https://ggh.vn/



