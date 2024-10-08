With the fall season around the corner, Ingersoll's Refrigeration Air Conditioning & Heating Inc. (251-928-9392) has introduced a seasonal check-up service for HVAC systems in Fairhope.

—

Following a recent service announcement, Ingersoll's Refrigeration Air Conditioning & Heating Inc. now offers fall HVAC tune-ups to Fairhope and nearby areas like Daphne, Spanish Fort, Summerdale, and Foley. The HVAC contractor will check that the unit is running as it should and is ready for colder weather.

To learn more, please visit: https://ingersollac.com/

During the fall tune-up, a licensed technician will go over 28 points, clean essential components, and make adjustments for optimized performance. In addition to improving indoor air quality, seasonal maintenance prevents malfunctions and expensive repairs and reduces HVAC-related energy costs.

"Scheduling professional inspections for your HVAC system twice a year is crucial. These check-ups ensure that your system is prepared to handle the increased workload during these peak seasons," a company spokesperson said.

According to an article from Forbes, there is a two to five times higher prevalence of certain pollutants inside than outdoors, a notable number considering Americans spend 90% of their time indoors. Additionally, dirty coils can reduce HVAC capacity by 20-40% as it will make the system work harder.

Ingersoll's provides repair, maintenance, and installation of a range of HVAC systems, including central air units, heat pumps, and geothermal systems. They also install whole-home generator backup systems from Generac and Briggs & Stratton.

More than ensuring that homes don't go without electricity for long periods after a hurricane has struck, a generator can help reduce water damage as it allows homeowners to use a water pump quickly.

Understanding that HVAC is a big investment, Ingersoll's offers financing options as well as complimentary estimates to ensure customers feel well-informed about the final cost of the project.

A customer shared a testimonial: "It is an absolute pleasure to deal with this company. They do quality work and are genuinely concerned with fixing your problem. I highly recommend them."

About Ingersoll's Refrigeration Air Conditioning & Heating Inc.

The Fairhope-based contractor is family-owned and operated and has served local areas since 1967. Ingersoll's deals with all brands and offers its services to homeowners and businesses alike.

Additional details can be found here: https://ingersollac.com/ac-and-heating/

Contact Info:

Name: Becky Grizzle

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ingersoll's Refrigeration Air Conditioning & Heating Inc.

Address: 762 Nichols Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532, United States

Phone: +1-251-928-9392

Website: https://ingersollac.com

Release ID: 89143157

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.