GP Solutions Shortlisted for World Travel Tech Awards 2024

GP Solutions was nominated in two categories at the World Travel Tech Awards — World's Best 𝗗𝗠𝗖 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 Provider 2024 and World's Best 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗘𝗥𝗣 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 Provider 2024. The winners are to be announced on November 24, 2024, during the awards ceremony in Madeira.

—

GP Solutions, one of the leading IT service providers for the travel industry, announced that it has been nominated by the World Travel Tech Awards jury in two categories:

World's Best 𝗗𝗠𝗖 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 Provider 2024

World's Best 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗘𝗥𝗣 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 Provider 2024

The World Travel Tech Awards serves to recognize, reward, and celebrate excellence in travel technology through its annual awards program. It is a sister event of the World Travel Awards.

Voting lasted for about a month — from August 5 to September 8, 2024 — and is now closed. World Travel Tech Awards voters include travel professionals, media, and customers from around the world who have knowledge of the full spectrum of the global travel technology sector.

The winners will be announced on November 24, 2024, during the awards ceremony at Savoy Palace, Funchal, Madeira.

It is worth noting that GP Solutions was already nominated and won in the same categories in 2023. Last year, the ceremony was held at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The gala evening was a great success for the GP Solutions team as they brought home two winner trophies.

The tension is high this year, but GP Solutions hopes for the same results this autumn, as all the conditions for victory are on the table for the company.

“We are extremely happy and honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the World Travel Tech Awards,” notes Sergey Zubekhin, CEO of GP Solutions. “These nominations are a testament to our commitment and expertise in developing innovative and efficient software solutions for the travel industry.”

About World Travel Awards

The World Travel Tech Awards is a sister event of the World Travel Awards, which is currently celebrating its 31st year and highlights the best in hospitality and tourism.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to recognize, reward, and celebrate excellence in all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognized worldwide as an uncompromising standard of excellence, with winners setting the benchmark for others to aspire. Each year, the WTA sweeps the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies held to recognize and celebrate individual and collective achievements in each major geographic region. WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, with government and industry leaders, celebrities and international print and broadcast media in attendance.



About the company: About GP Solutions GP Solutions is one of the few software development companies specializing in travel software. They made it as their primary focus and has remained true to it for more than two decades of existence. It makes the company an excellent choice for new and established travel companies, with GP Solutions offering professional technological advice and expertise proven in hundreds of projects. The company delivers a range of services from travel consulting and analytics to development and support. It can help travel companies with any aspect of their travel technology, whether they need a booking engine, CRM system, mobile app, etc. It can also provide product-based custom software solutions or build something entirely new from scratch.

Contact Info:

Name: Sergey Zubekhin

Email: Send Email

Organization: GP Solutions GmbH

Address: 1 Lise-Meitner-Str. 1

Website: https://www.software.travel/



Release ID: 89143454

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.