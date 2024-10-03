Guidesify - Trailblazing The Digital Revolution For Other Small Businesses With AI In Singapore.

YongLe, the CEO and founder of Guidesify, has emerged as a key figure in revolutionizing how SMEs tackle digital and IT challenges. As the driving force behind this rapidly growing Singapore-based startup, YongLe’s journey began humbly as a blogger. Through his deep understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), he successfully drove traffic to his website, sparking his interest in helping other businesses.

A Vision Of Digitalization And IT Solutions For Small Businesses

To help other small businesses thrive, Guidesify offers tailored e-commerce solutions and digital marketing campaigns centered around SEO.

Today, Guidesify is a pre-approved vendor with IMDA and Enterprise Singapore.

SMEs that seek Guidesify IT services are entitled to 50% grant support (called Productivity Solutions Grant), which will defray the cost of their IT solutions.

Yet, the road does not end there for Guidesify. In fact, it has only just begun.

Revolutionizing Digital Transformation Through AI Technologies

Through continuous innovation, particularly in AI-powered tools, YongLe is devising new creative ways to help SMEs in Singapore stay ahead of the curve.

Introducing the ‘GenAI SEO Writer’, the AI-powered app is in the pipeline to be a first-of-its-kind product.

Streamline the entire content creation process through a user-friendly platform that allows businesses to generate SEO-optimized articles in a matter of seconds.

Other prominent features of the app include:

Use The ‘Sniper’ Mode For Quick And Simple Blog Writing Idea Generation

GenAI SEO Writer has a unique feature that allows the AI to take care of everything content-related by simply inputting the URLs of webpage content.

In seconds, the app generates high-quality, plagiarism-free, and SEO-friendly articles tailored to enhance the user’s website ranking on Google and other search engines.

This is crucial for businesses looking to enhance their visibility in an increasingly competitive digital space.

Write In Any Language To Reach A More Diverse Customer Base

The app also allows site owners to translate and localize their content, making it easier to connect with international audiences.

It offers multilingual support to cater content to diverse audiences.

Currently available in Bahasa Melayu and Bahasa Indonesia, there are more languages planned for future updates.

Guidesify’s Commitment to Ethical AI

In the age of AI, there is a growing conversation around ethics, originality, and the human touch in content creation.

Recognizing this, Guidesify has ensured that the GenAI SEO Writer includes built-in plagiarism checks, promoting ethical and transparent content creation.

This is particularly beneficial for businesses that curate content from multiple sources, ensuring they can stay compliant while still scaling their digital presence.

“We know that AI can’t replace human creativity,” YongLe explains. “Our tools are designed to make life easier for small businesses, not to take away the human element of business.”

With AI, Guidesify can help companies simplify online processes that were once daunting and out of reach for smaller enterprises so that every company can have a powerful online presence with very little effort.

Guidesify: SME’s Go-To Guide And Partner For All IT Solutions

Guidesify is committed to empowering businesses in their digital transformation journey through integrity, transparency, and innovation. YongLe, founder and SME business owner, understands the challenges faced by fellow business owners, including cost, time, and technical hurdles in digitalization.

YongLe emphasizes the importance of straightforward communication, ensuring clients are fully informed of the advantages and disadvantages of their digital transformation decisions. For him, it’s not just about delivering what clients want, but about understanding their long-term goals and providing honest, valuable feedback on how best to approach their digital journey.

With a fresh perspective aimed at challenging legacy workflows, YongLe acknowledges that not every business will align with Guidesify’s approach. However, his core mission remains clear: to do what is best for each customer.

As Guidesify embraces the latest AI technologies, the company is poised to help more businesses take control of their digital journey and step confidently into the future of digital innovation.

About Guidesify

Guidesify is a Singapore-based startup (established in 2020) offering a comprehensive suite of IT solutions designed to streamline and optimize business operations for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

As a Pre-Approved Vendor under the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG), part of SMEs Go Digital by IMDA, Guidesify has helped hundreds of business owners access advanced technology at competitive rates.

Specializing in e-commerce website deployment, digital marketing and web app development, Guidesify enables businesses to scale their online operations efficiently. With seamless integration across platforms and tailored solutions for each client, Guidesify supports SMEs on their digital transformation journey, enhancing both their digital presence and operational productivity.



