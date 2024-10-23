Hong Kong and Malaysia Co-Team Shines at International Math Open for Young Achievers 2024 (IMOYA 2024)

Outstanding Students Secure Multiple Medals in Prestigious Competition

—

The Hong Kong and Malaysia co-teams have excelled at the highly anticipated International Math Open for Young Achievers 2024 (IMOYA 2024). The grand ceremony has been taken place at SAFRA Mount Faber in Singapore on October 20, 2024, where the competition results will be officially announced.

IMOYA 2024 is a prestigious event that brings together young mathematical talents from around the world. This year, participating countries include the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Bulgaria, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and South Africa, showcasing a diverse array of skilled competitors.

Team Composition and Selection

The Hong Kong and Malaysia co-teams consist of one senior team from Hong Kong and one junior team representing both Hong Kong and Malaysia. Seven exceptional students were selected through a rigorous appraisal process conducted by the associate organization, IERC. These students have demonstrated outstanding mathematical abilities, earning them a total of two gold medals, two silver medals, and three bronze medals.

Medal Winners:

Gold and Top Scorer 1 – Grade 7:

Mak Wai Hang Kolson

Hon Wah College

- Gold and Top Scorer 2 – Grade 8:

Ho Tsz Hang Sky

Yan Oi Tong Tin Ka Ping Secondary School

- Silver – Grade 7:

Sim Lui Yee Edelweiss

Maryknoll Convent School (Secondary Section)

- Silver – Grade 3:

Lo Shing Wang G3

Po Leung Kuk Horizon East Primary School

- Bronze – Grade 6:

Lai Zheng Yee G6

SJK (C) Hing Hwa

- Bronze – Grade 4:

Chan Hei Ting Hailey G4

Sha Tin Wai Dr. Catherine F. Woo Memorial School

Bronze – Grade 3:

Yuen Ho Tin G3

G. C. E. Past Students' Association Whampoa Primary School

Top Scorers Highlight

Mak Wai Hang Kolson and Ho Tsz Hang Sky have emerged as the standout performers of the competition, each securing gold medals and achieving the highest scores in their respective grades. Kolson, representing Hong Kong and Hon Wah College in Grade 7, demonstrated exceptional problem-solving skills and mathematical intuition, making him a top contender in the Grade 7 category. Similarly, Sky from Hong Kong and Yan Oi Tong Tin Ka Ping Secondary School in Grade 8 showcased remarkable analytical abilities and consistency, earning him the top scorer title in the Grade 8 category. Their outstanding performances not only highlight their personal dedication and talent but also bring great pride to their schools and the Hong Kong team.

In addition to their individual successes, the teamwork and collaborative efforts of the two top scorers, Kolson and Sky, along with Sim Lui Yee Edelweiss, a Grade 7 student from Hong Kong and Maryknoll Convent School, have led the Hong Kong team to secure the one and the only one championship in the team contest category among 14 competing teams.

Comments from Top Scorers

Ho Tsz Hang Sky, Grade 8 Individual Contest's Top Scorer and Team Champion, stated, "Cooperating effectively with my teammates was crucial to our success. Our daily practice leading up to the competition significantly improved our teamwork and strategic planning."

Mak Wai Hang Kolson, Grade 7 Individual Contest's Top Scorer and Team Champion, added, "This competition taught me the importance of independent study and collaborating efficiently with my classmates. Achieving the top scorer award and team championship is a testament to our hard work and dedication."

Sim Lui Yee Edelweiss, Grade 7 Silver Medalist, said, "I was delighted when I heard that our team got team champion. Our collaboration and communication were key to solving the challenging questions."

Celebrating Excellence

The Hong Kong and Malaysia teams are eager to participate in IMOYA 2024, representing their regions with distinction and striving for further excellence. The event promises to be a celebration of mathematical talent and international collaboration, fostering connections among young achievers from diverse backgrounds.

About IMOYA 2024

The International Math Open for Young Achievers is an annual competition that brings together gifted young mathematicians from around the world to compete, collaborate, and celebrate their love for mathematics. Hosted by esteemed educational organizations, IMOYA aims to inspire and nurture the next generation of mathematical leaders.

Contact Info:

Name: IERC Official PR Team

Email: Send Email

Organization: Iercofficial

Website: http://www.iercofficial.com



Release ID: 89144220

In case of detection of errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will be at your disposal for immediate assistance within 8 hours – resolving identified issues diligently or guiding you through the removal process. We take great pride in delivering reliable and precise information to our valued readers.