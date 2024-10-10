Honoring 20 Years of Dedication: Luvina Software Achieves Top 10 ICT Vietnam 2024

At the announcement and award ceremony of Top 10 Vietnamese Information Technology Company organized by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), Luvina Software was honored as a top 10 IT service company in ICT Vietnam 2024.

On September 21, 2024, Luvina Software marked their name as an IT service company in Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2024, held in Hanoi for their outstanding contributions to the Digital Technology field. This prestigious award has helped the company receive high appreciation in the community as a reliable IT service partner.

Top 10 ICT Vietnam Award is organized annually by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) to honor enterprises with outstanding contributions and breakthrough developments in the field of Digital Technology. Participating enterprises are comprehensively assessed by leading experts in the field, based on a set of criteria approved by the Association.

With significant growth and bold initiatives over the past year, Luvina Software was named one of Vietnam's Top 10 Outstanding ICT Companies 2024. This award demonstrates their superiority in software outsourcing and dedication to long-term growth in a cutthroat industry. It confirms their standing as a reliable partner for IT services and showcases the commitment and creativity of their staff.

Taking advantage of a software outsourcing company, Luvina has been building a diverse thickness of firsthand knowledge in many fields throughout its operations, applying the most advanced technologies. Along with that, strong human resources with more than 750 practical experienced employees and experts make Luvina a reliable IT services company, serving their customers with cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, DevOps, AI and Big Data.

Innovation and creativity are two key factors that have helped this software outsourcing company survive and thrive over the past two decades. Sticking to this motto, Luvina Software keeps promoting R&D activities, focusing on applying technologies such as AI, BPMN, and Lambda Architecture to bring outstanding services, becoming a pioneer IT Solution company who overcomes challenges and seizes opportunities in the digital age. Staying tuned for Luvina’s next steps on.

Established on 15/7/2004, Luvina Software specializes in providing IT services, including design, development, maintenance, and operation of IT products. With over 20 years of experience and a diverse client base, Luvina has consistently supported the sustainable growth of numerous large enterprises. Through its commitment to excellence, Luvina continues to be a long-term and reliable software outsourcing partner for its customers.





