Hyperscayle Welcomes Jon Kent as Chief Revenue Officer

Hyperscayle, a revenue operations (RevOps) advisory and implementation firm, today announced the addition of Jonathan Kent as Chief Revenue Officer. Jon will leverage his deep experience advising RevOps, Sales Ops and Marketing Ops teams to drive revenue for Hyperscayle and provide the firm’s clients with strategic guidance as they grow and scale.

Jon’s extensive hands-on experience in both RevOps strategy and technology means he has stood in the shoes of revenue operations teams who face the pressure to connect their decisions and actions to revenue – especially in periods of rapid growth. He will focus on strategic internal initiatives to support Hyperscayle’s evolution and scale, while advising a growing list of private equity and venture capital-funded clients.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Jon as our first CRO,” said Ben Mohlie, CEO and co-founder of Hyperscayle. “Jon has an impressive track record of leading sales at Perkuto as they grew and were eventually acquired by MERGE. We aspire to a similar trajectory here at Hyperscayle and his experience will benefit us greatly. Attracting talent like Jon is humbling, and this feels like a major inflection point in the Hyperscayle journey. Buckle up Hyperscaylers, we're about to hit a new gear!"

“I am passionate about the value of RevOps for rapidly growing organizations,” said Jon Kent. “I chose Hyperscayle because of an incredible alignment with the firm’s values and the ability to make a big impact while also having a lot of fun. I am really into RevOps, tied to business outcomes, and I believe in breaking complex problems into simple solutions that drive results. My happy place is working with scaling companies, and I couldn’t be more excited to grow something amazing together at Hyperscayle.”



About Hyperscayle

Hyperscayle, LLC is a revenue operations (RevOps) advisory and implementation firm. They help companies grow and scale by streamlining how marketing and sales work together to drive revenue from lead to cash. Hyperscayle provides both strategy and execution for RevOps projects, building foundations for rapid growth by connecting teams and technology, empowering people to make decisions that drive revenue. Connect with them at www.hyperscayle.com



