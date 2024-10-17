Intermusica Launches in New York

Intermusica is delighted to announce the launch of its new US-based subsidiary, Intermusica Inc. which will trade as Intermusica New York.

Intermusica has worked at the highest levels of classical music and opera artist management on the international stage for over 40 years.

Situated on Columbus Circle, in close proximity to New York’s premier cultural centers, Intermusica New York aims to enhance the company’s presence across North America and foster closer relationships with US and Canadian artists, ensembles, and venues.



As part of this expansion, Intermusica New York has integrated the New York-based boutique agency Wittenberg Artists, whose founder, Martin Wittenberg, will lead the growth of the new company as its Director, reporting to Intermusica’s Founder and Chief Executive, Stephen Lumsden and Joint Head of Artist Management, Aimee Chow, with additional strategic guidance from Intermusica’s Non-Executive Chair, Deborah Borda. Also joining the company will be Associate Artist Manager, Rachel Feldhaus.



Announcing the launch from the Intermusica New York offices, Stephen Lumsden said: "The North American market continues to be of great importance to Intermusica, and we see a tremendous opportunity to expand upon our success in growing international careers in the US and Canada with a new permanent base in New York.



“While we have had a strong presence in North America for many years, this new venture, headed up by Martin Wittenberg, will be invaluable to us in extending and deepening our relationships with promoters across the continent, sharing on-the-ground knowledge, and discovering and supporting the greatest of talents on both sides of the Atlantic, working closely with leading orchestras, opera houses, concert halls, festivals and creative partners generally."



The New York team will work closely with the parent company to maintain a cohesive global strategy, tailoring their offer to the unique needs of the North American market, and exploring opportunities for creative partnerships across the Atlantic in both directions.



Watch Stephen Lumsden, Martin Wittenberg and Aimee Chow speak further about the vision for Intermusica New York on YouTube.

About the company: Although Intermusica New York will operate independently, it remains fully owned by Intermusica Artists’ Management Ltd, headquartered in London. This structure not only supports streamlined operations but also ensures compliance with regional regulatory and market demands. About Intermusica Intermusica is one of the world’s leading classical music and opera agencies, working at the top echelons of the industry for over 40 years. Whilst delivering an exceptional level of bespoke career management to each of its artists, Intermusica seeks to redefine the role of an agency; through pioneering innovative technologies, challenging perceptions, championing excellence, and inspiring creativity. The over 150 artists represented by Intermusica are testament to the company’s success, and include such highly-acclaimed talents as Elīna Garanča, Elim Chan, Angela Gheorghiu, Leonidas Kavakos, Lahav Shani, Abel Selaocoe, Renaud Capuçon, Jess Gillam, and The King’s Singers. The company also tours many of the world’s leading orchestras globally and has delivered major international residencies for orchestras such as the London Symphony Orchestra and Leipzig Gewandhaus. Through the portfolio of projects under its imagine brand, Intermusica is in the vanguard of the creation of new and innovative projects around the world. Intermusica has its headquarters in London, with operations in New York, Berlin and Munich. About Martin Wittenburg Martin Wittenberg founded the boutique artist management firm Wittenberg Artists in New York in 2020. With professional experience in most aspects of the classical music field - performance, touring, pedagogy, academia, publicity, and management - he brings a wide and uniquely varied background to his work with artists and presenters. Among the highlights of his 15-year career as a trombonist and educator were two years in the orchestral academy of the Leipzig Gewandhausorchester, including many performances with then music directors Herbert Blomstedt and Riccardo Chailly; dozens of recordings of contemporary music with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project; and teaching brass instruments El Sistema-style in some of Philadelphia's most under-served urban communities. Since then, Wittenberg has held positions in booking and artist management at Alliance Artist Management and Columbia Artists. Born and raised in Rehau in Bavaria, Wittenberg holds undergraduate degrees from Staatliche Musikhochschule Trossingen; an M.M. from Yale University; and a D.M.A from Boston University. He lives in Manhattan with his wife and their two children.

