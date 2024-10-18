International Green STEAM Azerbaijan Festival 2024 Fostering Innovation for a Sustainable Future

The STEAM Azerbaijan Festival (SAF 2024) will feature competitions in 8 categories and 1 exhibition-competition (Green Initiatives)

Supported by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the STEAM Azerbaijan project, the International Green STEAM Azerbaijan Festival will take place at the Baku Expo Center on October 24-25, 2024.

The festival aims to promote STEAM-based education, foster the 21st-century skills among students, identify creative talents, and encourage the development of innovative projects focused on environmental health, efficient water resource management, and alternative energy solutions. This aligns with Azerbaijan’s role as host of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC COP 29) and Azerbaijan’s declaration of 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World."

Now in its 4th edition, the STEAM Azerbaijan Festival (SAF 2024) will feature competitions in 8 categories and 1 exhibition-competition (Green Initiatives).

The categories include “H2 Grand Prix PRO,” “FlyTech,” “CubeSaT,” “VEX IQ Competition,” “VEX Robotics Competition,” “VidX,” “Engineers of Future,” “Green Initiatives,” and “Green Coding.”

In addition to local teams, teams from Turkey, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, Slovakia, the USA, and other foreign countries will also compete.

It should be noted that the STEAM education method integrates five key disciplines: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math, offering an interdisciplinary approach to learning.

