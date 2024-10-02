International Yacht Lifestyle Festival Begins: Tainan Mayor Invites Citizens to Enjoy the Beauty of the City by Yacht

The Tainan City Government kicks off the International Yacht Lifestyle Festival, offering affordable yacht experiences and promoting marine tourism around Anping Harbor.

—

To promote yacht tourism, the Tainan City Government held the "International Yacht Lifestyle Festival" last year (2023), allowing citizens to visit and tour yachts around the harbor, receiving widespread praise. This year, the event is once again tied to the attractions and tourism resources surrounding Aniping Harbor, offering yacht ride experiences. For just NT$300 per person, visitors can enjoy the scenic harbor views and sightsee Tainan's tourist attractions by yacht, while also having the opportunity to visit Aniping Old Street to taste delicious local snacks.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-Che said that, as Taiwan is surrounded by the sea, and with the calm waters of Tainan's Aniping Harbor, it is an ideal location for promoting marine activities. While getting closer to the sea, it is also a way to pay tribute to the ocean. In celebration of Tainan's 400th anniversary, the city has planned four weekends of yacht experience activities and has launched the first-ever yacht driving school, where citizens can experience being a captain for a day. There are also free SUP (stand-up paddleboarding) and canoeing activities, with a total of 510 spots available. Mayor Huang encouraged citizens to sign up and participate, allowing the maritime beauty of southern Taiwan to relieve the stresses of everyday life.

Tourism Bureau Director Lin Kuo-hua noted that Tainan is home to several marinas offering yacht rides, including the Formosa Yacht Hotel, Tainan Aniping International Yacht Marina, Yacht Club (CSBC Corporation), and Argo Tainan Aniping Yacht Marina. As part of this year's international yacht tourism promotion event, two great value yacht experience tours are being offered. One is the "Leisure Yacht Harbor Cruise," which circles Aniping Harbor and offers sights of the Aniping Fish Market, Water View Bridge, Sunset Platform, and Deyang Ship. The other is the " Aniping Leisure Yacht Tour," where visitors can ride a yacht to the Water View Park Pier and tour Aniping Old Street. Additionally, the first-ever "Yacht Driving School" and SUP canoeing experiences are both highly anticipated. Citizens are encouraged to sign up online and participate. Visitors are also welcome to take the Liyi International Canal Tour in Aniping, visit Sicao for a bamboo raft tour, or head to Cigu for an oyster roasting experience and fishing raft excursion.

The Tourism Bureau announced that registration for the event is now open, with experience activities scheduled every Saturday and Sunday from September 21 to October 13. Interested citizens can check out the event information on the official Facebook page (https://reurl.cc/zDD83a) or directly sign up on the platform (https://reurl.cc/yvvqpq)

