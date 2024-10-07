Investment Week 2024: The Premier Tech & Investment Conference of LA Tech Week

—

StartupStarter is excited to announce the return of Investment Week 2024, the largest startup and investment conference of LA Tech Week. Set to take place in Santa Monica, October 19 - 20, this event will bring together top tech founders, venture capitalists, investors, celebrities, and athletes for three days of groundbreaking keynotes, panel discussions, and networking.

Investment Week 2024 is expected to draw over 1,000 attendees, offering an unparalleled opportunity to engage with leading innovators and investors shaping the future of technology and startups. As the biggest event of LA Tech Week, Investment Week 2024 will focus on cutting-edge topics like AI, national defense, venture capital, the creator economy, and tech innovation.

Event Highlights Include:

Investing in Innovation: Shaping the Future of The Economy – Featuring Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock .

. Data is the New Oil: Venture Capital in the Times of AI – Featuring Edward Tsai , Managing Partner at Alumni Ventures, and Petra Griffith , Founder & Managing Partner at Wedbush Ventures.

, Managing Partner at Alumni Ventures, and , Founder & Managing Partner at Wedbush Ventures. Aerospace: The Next Investment Frontier – Featuring Ben Marcus , Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Up Partners.

, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Up Partners. The Exit: Navigating the Path to IPO – Featuring Spencer Rascoff , Co-Founder of Zillow and Pacaso.

, Co-Founder of Zillow and Pacaso. $250B: The Creator Economy – Discussing the future of creator-led businesses and opportunities for investors.

Music is the Answer: Artists vs. Platforms – Featuring Rance Dopson, Co-Founder of 1500 or Nothin, and Music Executive Mike Biggane.

Attendees will also hear from keynote speaker Metta World Peace, NBA champion and entrepreneur, alongside leaders in national security, consumer products, and gaming. These sessions will offer insight into how innovation is driving economic growth across a variety of industries, making Investment Week 2024 the must-attend tech and investment conference in Los Angeles.

“This year’s Investment Week is where tech, business, and culture come together,” said Jose Barrera, CEO of StartupStarter. “With LA gearing up for the World Cup and Olympics, the timing couldn’t be better for a tech and investment event of this scale!”

Additional Sessions and Topics Include:

Investing in the Future of Gaming

Consumer Products: Spotting the Next Big Thing – Featuring Adam Leibovitz , Investor at BAM Ventures.

, Investor at BAM Ventures. AI, Web3 & The Future of Entertainment

Building Brands and Legacies: From the Field to the Boardroom – Featuring a roster of NBA legends

This year’s conference will feature exclusive networking opportunities, tech demonstrations, and thought leadership from the best in the industry. As the closing event of LA Tech Week, Investment Week 2024 will bring together the most influential figures in the tech and investment world, making it the perfect platform for startups and investors alike.

For more information and to RSVP, visit Investment Week 2024.

Anyone interested in sponsoring or participating should contact StartupStarter directly at events@startupstarter.co.

About StartupStarter

StartupStarter is a media and technology company providing capital intelligence for the startup market. With a focus on media, conferences, and technology solutions, StartupStarter helps startups grow by connecting them with key investors and industry leaders through its innovative platforms and events.



