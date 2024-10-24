The Irving Law Firm Divorce Attorneys Open New Law Office In Arlington, VA

The Irving Law Firm (703-382-6699) has opened a new office location in Arlington, VA, making divorce, estate planning, and criminal defense representation accessible to residents.

—

The Irving Law Firm's new office is located near downtown Arlington, just off Wilson Blvd., and will be providing residents with a full range of divorce and family law services, along with estate planning and criminal defense. This is the firm’s second location and will allow them to extend their services into the underserved Arlington area.

For more information, visit https://maps.app.goo.gl/q4pcJMp8g4nrGZSV8

Their award-winning team is now available to handle contested divorce cases, including those involving custody arrangements. They are also equipped to draft estate plans and defend against criminal charges. The Irving Law Firm's attorneys walk their clients through the entire process from start to finish and have the experienced counsel necessary to deal with any unforeseen factors that may crop up during the proceedings.

They maintain an extensive, highly experienced legal team across multiple divisions and have the resources and depth of knowledge to handle divorce proceedings, estate planning, and criminal defense of any complexity, as they have been doing for over 15 years. Their lawyers have been selected for their compassionate attitude and steadfast commitment to their clients.

The firm is led by John Irving, an experienced litigator whose career spans nearly 20 years. The team he has assembled to serve the people of Virginia includes former family law lead and current COO Angela Morehouse, federal and criminal defense attorney Fernando Villarroel, current family law lead attorney Rebecca Thacher, and nearly a dozen more highly skilled legal professionals.

One client recently stated, “This is the best Law Firm in town. I had criminal, divorce, and custody cases. So, the criminal case was handled by Fernando and got dropped. My divorce and custody were handled by Rebecca, and both end[ed] up on my favor. I am very happy to be a client of The Irving Law Firm. I recommend them 100% without any doubt. Keep up the good work.”

The Irving Law Firm is now taking on new cases following the grand opening of their Arlington office and is available to provide evaluations at 703-382-6699. Interested parties can find a detailed profile of their legal team, more testimonials, and a full list of the types of cases they typically handle at the link below.

Learn more at https://www.theirvinglawfirm.com/locations/arlington-va

Contact Info:

Name: John Irving

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Irving Law Firm

Address: 2311 Wilson Blvd 3rd Floor, Arlington, VA 22201, United States

Phone: +1-703-382-6699

Website: https://www.theirvinglawfirm.com/locations/arlington-va/



