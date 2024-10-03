Jennings Real Estate Services Brokers $15M Industrial Warehouse Sale in Windsor, CT for Bodum USA

Jennings Real Estate Services facilitates $14.96 million acquisition of 226,429-square-foot industrial property in Windsor, CT for Bodum USA. Deal showcases firm's expertise in Hartford County market, supporting international manufacturer's expansion in competitive real estate landscape.

—

Jennings Real Estate Services today announced the successful brokerage of a $14.96 million industrial warehouse sale in Windsor, Connecticut. The transaction, completed on September 12, 2024, demonstrates Jennings' expertise in navigating the competitive Hartford County commercial real estate market.

A detailed case study of this significant transaction is available at: https://jennings-re.com/industrial-warehouse-sale-windsor-ct

In this significant deal, Jennings represented the buyer, Bodum USA Inc., a subsidiary of the Swiss-based global leader in high-quality coffee and kitchenware products, in acquiring a 226,429-square-foot industrial property located at 550 Marshall Phelps Road. The property, situated on 29.7 acres, will serve as a key hub for Bodum's U.S. operations.

Kevin Jennings, President of Jennings Real Estate, commented on the significance of the deal: "We are proud to have supported Bodum in this pivotal transaction. Their decision to invest in Windsor underscores their strong commitment to expanding their U.S. operations, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on the local economy."

Jonathan Little, a senior agent at Jennings Real Estate, added: "The strategic location and scale of this property will be a major asset to Bodum's North American operations. This sale represents a significant milestone for both Bodum and the Windsor business community."

Key features of the acquired property include:

178,601 square feet of warehouse space

47,828 square feet of office space

27-foot-tall ceilings

Eight dock-high doors and one drive-in bay

Ample space for future expansion

The 550 Marshall Phelps Road property is situated in a thriving industrial area known for its strategic access to key transportation routes, making it an ideal location for Bodum's operations. The building features modern amenities that will allow the company to optimize its processes, with ample space for future growth and operational improvements.

This acquisition positions Bodum for enhanced logistical capabilities and future growth in the U.S. market. Jennings' expert management of the process ensured a smooth and successful closing, further solidifying their reputation as a leader in commercial real estate brokerage.

Bodum's acquisition is expected to bring economic benefits to the Windsor area, including potential job creation and increased business activity. The company plans to fully transition its operations into the new space in the coming months.

For a comprehensive breakdown of this transaction and to learn more about Jennings Real Estate Services' expertise in commercial real estate in Hartford County, Northern Connecticut, and Massachusetts, please visit the detailed case study at https://jennings-re.com/industrial-warehouse-sale-windsor-ct.

About Jennings Real Estate Services

Jennings Real Estate is a full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in commercial property transactions, tenant representation, and investment sales. With a strong focus on delivering exceptional service, Jennings Real Estate has a proven record of accomplishment in facilitating successful deals across various sectors throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

About Bodum

Founded in 1944, Bodum is a family-owned company based in Switzerland, known for its innovative and functional kitchen products. With a focus on sustainability and design, Bodum's range includes coffee makers, French presses, kitchen gadgets, and more, sold in over 55 countries. The company's commitment to high-quality, environmentally friendly products has earned it a loyal customer base worldwide.





