Kandima Maldives Unveils ‘Fire & Ice’ Festive Celebrations

Kandima Maldives is turning up the heat and cooling things down this festive season, inviting guests to embark on an anything but ordinary holiday experience where the elements of Fire and Ice collide in style.

—

From 22nd December 2024 to 7th January 2025, Kandima Maldives transforms into a winter wonderland, where the elements come alive in a vibrant fusion of fire and ice. Little ones will be swept away by the Fire and Ice Kids Party, an evening brimming with dancing, games, and sweet treats. As the night unfolds, guests can dance the night away at the Frozen Glow Party with DJ, basking in a cool, glowing atmosphere.

For those seeking a taste of indulgence, the Fire and Ice Cocktail Mixology Class invites guests to master the art of crafting cocktails inspired by these contrasting elements. Guests looking for a more chilled-out vibe can enjoy the Fire and Ice Spa Treatments at Eskape Spa, offering a rejuvenating blend of warmth and coolness—perfect for restoring balance during the holiday season.

Families are in for a treat with a variety of creative and uber-fun activities. For those seeking a dash of adventure, the thrilling paddle boat race on the lake offers the perfect mix of competition and scenic beauty. The little ones can warm up at the cosy hot chocolate station, savouring delicious cocoa as they relax. The festive fun doesn’t stop there—children can decorate gingerbread houses, write letters to Santa, and enjoy a special visit from Santa Claus himself, creating memories that will last a lifetime. The day wraps up with a movie night under the stars, where families can snuggle up and enjoy holiday classics with popcorn and snacks.

The island is all set to buzz up with excitement as New Year’s Eve unfolds at Kandima Maldives. Families gather at the lavish New Year Dinner Buffet, where the aroma of gourmet dishes fills the air, setting the stage for a night of culinary delight. As the night progresses, guests make their way to Smoked Beach for the New Year 2025 Celebration, where live music and the soothing rhythm of the waves create an electrifying atmosphere. At the stroke of midnight, guests will witness a dazzling fireworks display. The night continues with a festive late-night buffet, keeping the celebration alive into the early hours, and New Year’s Day dawns with a relaxed New Year Brunch. The evening culminates in the Fire and Ice New Year Show with the band, a perfect mix of music and magic that welcomes 2025 with an unforgettable style.

Book now and enjoy a seriously stylish stay with a 45% discount on all room types and meal plans.

For more information and to explore our festive offerings, please visit www.kandima.com or click here for images.

About the company: This game-changing resort is an affordable lifestyle destination. Kandima Maldives is smart, playful, rooted, and responsible. This 3-kilometre resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima Maldives is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters to guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends, and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, well-being, fitness or just family time, this 264-room beach resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, a football pitch, tennis and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive centre, Kula art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied. For more details, please visit our website – www.kandima.com, or follow us on our social channels: Instagram @kandima_maldives Facebook @kandima.maldives Twitter @kandimamaldives Established in 2015, Pulse Hotels and Resorts is an umbrella brand for a range of innovative and contemporary hotels and resorts that are being built upon their core philosophy of being smart, playful, rooted and responsible. Creators of extraordinary experiences, the company uses commercial and innovative thinking to develop hotels, resorts and properties that are intelligent, inspire and delight.

