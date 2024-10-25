Khalili Foundation Announced as Founder Member of The King's Commonwealth Fellowship Programme with His Majesty King Charles III at CHOGM 2024

The Khalili Foundation, a global leader in enabling peacebuilding through Arts, Culture and Education, has been announced as the Founder Member of The King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme (KCFP).

The Khalili Foundation, a global leader in enabling peacebuilding through Arts, Culture and Education, has been announced as the Founder Member of The King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme (KCFP) at an event hosted at the University of Samoa with His Majesty King Charles III, Professor Sir Nasser David Khalili and The Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas.

Commonwealth Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are among the most vulnerable countries in the world, facing numerous economic and environmental shocks, youth out-migration and skills shortages in public services, and experiencing disproportionate and deeply damaging effects of climate change, much of which combines to further threaten peace and security across societies and nations.

The new fellowship programme has been developed in response to these urgent needs and will be implemented through the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU). An ambitious interdisciplinary three-part initiative, it will offer fellowships for mid-career professionals, undergraduate scholarships, and PhDs. Delivered together, these three strands will enable sustained short, medium and long-term impact for Commonwealth SIDS and their communities.

Inspired by The King and established with the support of The Khalili Foundation, alongside a significant personal donation from His Majesty, The King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme (KCFP) has been co-created in partnership with universities and stakeholders in SIDS and from across the Commonwealth.

Professor Sir Nasser David Khalili, Founder and Chairman of the Khalili Foundation, said:

“We at the Khalili Foundation are honoured and proud to be the Founder Member of The King's Commonwealth Fellowship Programme and to support the ACU in this quest to support Small Island Developing States combat climate change.

His Majesty has been at the forefront of promoting environmental sustainability and encouraging harmonious societies for many decades, issues and values that are closely aligned to our mission and priorities at the Foundation. I look forward to this being the beginning of a long and impactful partnership.”

About the company: Over the past three decades, the Khalili Foundation has enabled peacebuilding through Art, Culture and Education and has become a global leader in promoting interfaith and intercultural relations. The Foundation has supported and driven a number of internationally recognised projects that use the power of art, culture and education to bring people together and to build harmonious societies.

