Liberty Pultrusions: A Leading US Manufacturer of (FRP) Pultrusion Solutions for Over 50 Years

—



Liberty Pultrusions, a top U.S. manufacturer of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) pultrusions, celebrates more than 50 years of leadership in the FRP industry. Known for its unwavering commitment to quality, precision, and customer satisfaction, Liberty Pultrusions continues to provide cost-effective pultrusion solutions that meet the diverse needs of industries including corrosion, construction, thermal, consumer, transportation, and electrical applications.

With a focus on custom-engineered and standard pultruded shapes, Liberty Pultrusions has built its reputation on superior product quality, competitive pricing, and extensive expertise in FRP manufacturing. The company is headquartered near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where it operates a cutting-edge manufacturing facility equipped with a complete testing laboratory to ensure the highest standards in product performance.

"Our mission is to provide our customers with the highest-quality FRP pultrusion solutions that meet their unique needs while maintaining affordable pricing," said David Griffith, CEO of Liberty Pultrusions. "We take pride in being a customer-focused company, and we understand that our success depends on the satisfaction of the clients we serve. That’s why we strive for precision and excellence in every aspect of our operations."

Liberty Pultrusions manufactures a variety of standard stock pultruded shapes, including angles, channels, beams, and rods, all designed to meet stringent industry requirements. Their structural shapes are widely used in the construction, corrosion, and electrical industries, offering reliable solutions that are resistant to environmental and chemical stressors.

In addition to its extensive range of standard FRP pultrusions, Liberty Pultrusions is a leading provider of custom-engineered pultrusion solutions. The company works closely with its customers to develop unique products tailored to specific application requirements, ensuring that every solution is both innovative and cost-effective.

"Our custom pultrusion capabilities set us apart in the industry," David Griffith added. "We understand that each project presents unique challenges, and we take a collaborative approach to meet the exact needs of our clients. From design and prototyping to manufacturing and testing, we provide end-to-end support to deliver high-quality custom FRP solutions."

By offering both standard and custom pultrusions, Liberty Pultrusions is able to meet the diverse demands of its clients, from large-scale infrastructure projects to specialized applications requiring intricate designs. This flexibility has helped the company maintain its position as a leading supplier of FRP products in the U.S. market.

Liberty Pultrusions’ state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is a cornerstone of the company's success. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, their facility is equipped with advanced pultrusion equipment and a comprehensive in-house testing laboratory. This enables the company to maintain strict quality control standards throughout the manufacturing process and ensure that each product meets or exceeds industry specifications.

The testing laboratory allows Liberty Pultrusions to conduct a variety of performance tests, including mechanical strength, dimensional accuracy, and environmental durability assessments. These tests are crucial for guaranteeing that each pultrusion product performs reliably under the demanding conditions for which it is designed.

Liberty Pultrusions' FRP products are used in a wide range of industries, including:

Corrosion Industry: FRP pultrusions are resistant to harsh chemicals and environments, making them ideal for use in chemical plants, wastewater treatment facilities, and other corrosive environments.

Construction Industry: Lightweight, durable, and easy to install, FRP pultruded structural shapes are widely used in construction projects that require strong, corrosion-resistant materials.

Electrical Industry: FRP products provide excellent electrical insulation properties, making them an ideal solution for electrical components and structures.

Transportation Industry: FRP products provide a cost-efficient solution to harsh weather conditions. Products can be used as accessways, docks, trenches, tanker fill areas as well as walking surfaces and in work areas.

To learn more about Liberty Pultrusions and its range of FRP pultrusion solutions, visit https://www.libertypultrusions.com or contact the company directly at (412) 466-8611.

About Liberty Pultrusions

Liberty Pultrusions has been a leading innovator in the Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) industry for more than 50 years. The company specializes in the production of pultruded FRP structural shapes and custom-engineered pultrusion products for a variety of applications. Liberty Pultrusions operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, equipped with a complete testing laboratory to ensure the highest standards in product quality and performance.



Contact Info:

Name: David Griffith

Email: Send Email

Organization: Liberty Pultrusions

Address: 1575 Lebanon School Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15122

Phone: (412) 466-8611

Website: https://www.libertypultrusions.com



