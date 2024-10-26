Lynbrook's Premier Spine and Joint Specialists Rebrand as Valor Spine and Joints Rehabilitation

—

Walk In Medical Center Rehab proudly announces its rebranding to Valor Spine and Joints Rehabilitation. The new brand name reflects the facility's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care in injury and pain management while continuing to offer the same high-quality services and facilities at its existing location, 255 Broadway, Lynbrook, NY.

Valor Spine and Joints Rehabilitation continues to offer top-notch services in personal injury, work-related injuries, and auto accident injuries. The facility is dedicated to restoring patients to optimal health with a multidisciplinary approach.

A New Name, Same Commitment to Excellence

Valor Spine and Joints Rehabilitation represents a refreshed identity that underscores its dedication to compassionate, comprehensive, and state-of-the-art care. The team of highly trained professionals remains committed to providing personalized medical care, rehabilitative therapy, and companion assistance to adults, seniors, and pediatric patients.

"Our rebranding to Valor Spine and Joints Rehabilitation signifies our commitment to excellence and innovation in patient care. We continue to offer the same high-quality services and compassionate care that our patients have come to expect," says Dr. Kentia Jean-Charles, a leading chiropractor at Valor.

Comprehensive and Patient-Centered Services

Valor Spine and Joints Rehabilitation offers a wide range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of its patients. These services include:

Physical Therapy: Valor’s physical therapy programs are designed to restore function and mobility through targeted stretching, strengthening exercises, and massage therapy. The facility addresses both symptoms and root causes of various conditions to ensure comprehensive care.

Chiropractic Care: Valor provides spinal adjustments and manipulations to alleviate pain and improve overall bodily function. The chiropractors treat conditions such as sciatica, fibromyalgia, allergies, insomnia, and headaches by removing postural imbalances and structural misalignments.

Acupuncture: This ancient Chinese medicine technique is utilized to alleviate pain and treat a wide range of conditions, including anxiety, stress, respiratory disorders, gastrointestinal issues, and musculoskeletal disorders. The licensed acupuncturist offers non-invasive treatment options.

Pain Management: Pain management services include a full range of diagnostic and therapeutic interventions, from epidural steroid injections to spinal cord stimulator trials. The facility provides effective and cutting-edge pain relief solutions.

Excellence in Injury Management

Valor Spine and Joints Rehabilitation excels in managing personal, work-related, and auto accident injuries. The team’s multidisciplinary approach ensures that each patient receives the most effective and appropriate treatment for their specific needs.

Personal Injury: Valor’s chiropractors specialize in uncovering underlying issues in personal injury accidents. Whether using a single spinal adjustment or a series of treatments, visiting a chiropractor is one of the best options to start the healing process.

Work-Related Injuries: The specialists at Valor treat various work-related injuries, helping patients recover and return to their daily activities. Their comprehensive care plans include physical therapy, chiropractic care, and pain management to address all aspects of the injury.

Auto Accident Injuries: After an auto accident, chiropractors treat neck and back injuries, muscle pain, stiffness, and whiplash. Valor prioritizes patients' health and well-being, ensuring that they receive the necessary care to recover fully.

"Our goal is to provide integrative and patient-centered care that addresses the root causes of pain and injury. By combining physical therapy, chiropractic care, and advanced pain management techniques, we strive to restore our patients to optimal health and well-being," adds Dr. Kentia Jean-Charles.

Office Hours and Contact Information

Valor Spine and Joints Rehabilitation is conveniently located at 255 Broadway, Lynbrook, NY 11563, United States. The office hours are as follows:

Monday to Thursday: 10AM - 6PM

Friday: 10AM - 5PM

The facility accepts most major insurance providers, including no-fault, workers' comp, and Medicare. To verify specific insurance plans or to schedule an appointment, please contact (516) 341-7706.

About Valor Spine and Joints Rehabilitation

Valor Spine and Joints Rehabilitation is dedicated to providing comprehensive, personalized, and compassionate care to patients of all ages. The multidisciplinary approach ensures that each patient receives the most effective and appropriate treatment for their specific needs. By combining physical therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, and advanced pain management techniques, Valor aims to restore patients to optimal health and well-being.

For more information about services or to schedule an appointment, please visit the website at www.valorspineandjoints.com or call (516) 341-7706.



