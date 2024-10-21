MACRO Unveils Innovative Products at the 136th Canton Fair, Supporting the Global Expansion of "Foshan Manufacturing"

The 136th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair") grandly opened in Guangzhou on Oct 15th. As a vital platform for China’s international trade cooperation and a window into the country's openness, mainly focuses on themes such as "Advanced Manufacturing," "Quality Home Living," and "Better Life." It provides businesses with a stage to show their technological achievements and overall strength. MACRO, a leading national kitchen and bathroom brand, presented innovative products across four major categories, attracted the attention of global buyers.

Four New Product Categories Boost Kitchen and Bathroom Solutions to a New Level

In recent years, with the continuous integration of technologies such as 5G, AIoT, and big data into daily life, the concepts of integration and product suites have become highly popular in the kitchen and bathroom industry. MACRO displayed fully immersive kitchen and bathroom innovative products across four major categories: water heaters, kitchen appliances, water purification, and heating systems at this fair. By offering comprehensive and systematic professional solutions, MACRO provides a one-stop answer to users' need of kitchen and bathroom , further highlighting the brand’s robust capabilities.

In the gas water heater sector, MACRO focuses on precise temperature controlling as a key innovation feature. By continuously developing new technologies, materials, and processes, the company drives the iterative advancement of gas water heaters, offering users a bathing experience with zero fluctuations and truly stable temperatures.

In the kitchen appliances sector, MACRO has introduced range hoods and gas stoves featuring smart connectivity between the two of them, as well as multiple cooking modes, catering to the diverse culinary needs of different households.

In the water purification sector, MACRO builds upon under-sink water purification systems and has expanded to include a variety of complementary products such as pre-filters, central water purifiers, central reverse osmosis systems, and wall-mounted water softeners. These products work together to protect the household’s water health from the point of entry throughout the entire supply chain.

By offering comprehensive kitchen and bathroom solutions, MACRO analyzes and reconstructs the ecological system of whole-household water usage and home cooking scenarios. The company creates new connections between technology and daily life through a diversified product matrix, aligning with current market competition and evolving user needs. This approach has garnered widespread attention and recognition from global buyers and customers alike.

Accelerating Global Expansion and Enhancing the “Made in China” Brand

As one of the largest trade fairs in the world, the Canton Fair has been held since 1957, becoming a key barometer of China’s foreign trade and a crucial channel for Chinese companies to explore overseas markets. MACRO has been a regular participant in this international event for many years, continuously leveraging it to expand its global presence.

At this year's Canton Fair, MACRO focused on promoting its high-end gas water heater products, breaking the traditional practice of Chinese companies primarily exporting basic flue-type gas water heaters to overseas markets. This strategy not only enhanced MACRO's influence in markets such as Europe and North America but also showed the strength of "Made in China" by offering premium, high-quality products to international customers.

Through its commitment to technological innovation and product quality, MACRO has obtained CE certification in Europe and Australian standards certification, while its core products have repeatedly won prestigious international awards, including the German Red Dot Award and the iF Design Award.

In recent years, MACRO has accelerated its expansion into overseas markets by utilizing a diversified mix of online and offline channels, offering users a one-stop smart service platform and enhancing communication with global consumers. At the same time, MACRO has adopted innovative and diverse marketing strategies to engage with users worldwide through interactive experiences.

Currently, MACRO’s products are exported to more than 20 countries, achieving impressive results in markets such as Brazil, Israel, Singapore, and Turkey.

As a pioneer in the kitchen and bathroom industry’s global expansion, MACRO uses the Canton Fair as a platform to show its comprehensive strengths to international buyers and to share the story of a "great national brand" with the world. With the continued recovery of global demand in the home appliance market, MACRO remains committed to driving product upgrades through technological innovation. Guided by the vision of being a "creator of a better kitchen and bathroom life for millions of families worldwide," MACRO aims to provide users with more comfortable, healthier, and more enjoyable product experiences.

