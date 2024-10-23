Martha's Vineyard Hospitality Training Announced By Avery Restaurant Consulting

Avery Restaurant Consulting (617-970 - 8566) has announced an expansion to their hospitality training services in the Martha’s Vineyard area.

Restaurants looking to improve their front-of-house service can now contact Avery Restaurant Consulting for high-quality on-site training. Their team specializes in introducing modern customer service standards and performance monitoring methods to teams looking to increase the satisfaction of their clientele and improve their reputation in the local community.

To find out more, visit https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com/

These services are intended not only to improve the internal operations of a given restaurant, but also to improve retention. Employee satisfaction in the restaurant industry is notoriously tepid, though employees at well-managed, efficiently operated establishments tend to stay at their jobs for longer and provide better service overall.

Avery is expanding these front-of-house services in the face of alarming new data which suggests a rapid decline in the quality of restaurant service nationwide. Some reports blame a growing apathy in the face of automation and a stagnation of wages, though the end result is the same regardless of the cause: customers are receiving worse service now than they were 5 years ago.

To combat this troubling trend, Avery Restaurant Consulting hopes to revitalize family-owned and small-chain restaurants to more effectively compete with large corporate competition.

Avery explains on their website that hospitality in the restaurant industry can be one of the most vital factors responsible for growth - or for failure. They go on to say that, in an increasingly crowded, corporate-dominated market landscape, the quality of the front-of-house service is often the only thing that customers take away from the experience.

Avery’s evaluation process involves on-the-ground observation of a typical night of service, at which time a team member will document the problems that they observe. Following the observation period, they provide a detailed report of these problem areas, offering guidance and tips on how to improve those aspects of the business.

Avery Restaurant Consulting was created by restaurateur and entrepreneur Jason Carron, who has been a part of the culinary scene in New England for several decades. His firm also offers guidance on marketing, kitchen operations, and overall restaurant concept development alongside hospitality training services.

Those interested in working with Avery to improve any aspect of their food service business should call (617) 970 - 8566 or go to https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com/

