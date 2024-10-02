Multi-Channel Content Marketing For Online Visibility Announced By BoostHorizon

A new turnkey content marketing solution from BoostHorizon allows businesses to add high-quality multichannel content marketing to their digital strategy.

Working with a team of professional writers, specialist marketing agency BoostHorizon now offers ‘done-for-you’ multimedia content campaigns that cover several formats, such as articles, videos, slideshows, and audio ads. The service was developed as an affordable and convenient way for small or medium-sized businesses to leverage content marketing without the need for in-house expertise.

BoostHorizon publishes content across a network of more than 300 high-authority platforms, with cumulative visitor numbers in the tens of millions each month. In doing so, the agency’s goal is to significantly increase the online footprint of businesses, while also enhancing their reputation with the target audience.

“Our organic traffic team creates, repurposes, and distributes content on hundreds of major websites,” a company representative explained. “The goal is to drive a long-term increase in targeted visitors and buyers, while also allowing more businesses to leverage high-profile content marketing.”

The expression 'website authority,' also sometimes referred to as 'domain authority,' refers to the level of trustwrothiness a website has with third-party platforms, such as search engines. While it is not fully understood, the SEO industry has long believed that website authority plays a singificant role in search rankings.

BoostHorizon explains that the websites of most small businesses do not enjoy a strong authority rating, and this has the potential to impact their search ranking. The agency’s new content marketing solution is designed to address this imbalance, helping such companies appear on a range of high-authority platforms, and using backlinks to boost the authority of their own website.

About BoostHorizon

BoostHorizon offers highly targeted marketing capabilities to help small and medium-sized businesses improve their online presence. The agency continues to develop its content marketing capability, with several new formats and publishing channels currently being considered.

“Each of our multichannel campaigns includes several formats, such as articles, short blogs, slideshows, infographics, and audio pieces,” the agency continued. “Businesses can also establish rolling monthly, weekly, or daily campaigns, so they can target different services or locations.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://boosthorizon.clientcabin.com/

