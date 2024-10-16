Nano Hearing Aids' CEO Targets Key Global Markets With Ambitious Worldwide Tour

Nano Hearing Aids, (888-310-NANO), a leading provider of FDA-registered, over-the-counter (OTC) hearing devices, announces its CEO, Ryan F. Zackon, will begin a four-week global tour aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships and further expanding the company’s international presence.

With visits to key markets that include Toronto, Singapore, Dubai, Paris, and Berlin, Zackon is scheduled to meet with employees, partners, and distributors to discuss the company’s new FDA-registered products ready for launch, and to share insights on the latest advancements in OTC hearing aid technology.

More information is available at https://nanohearingaids.com/blogs/in-the-news/nano-ceo-kicks-off-global-tour-to-deepen-partnerships-and-expand-international-presence

Nearly 30 million adults in the U.S. experience some degree of hearing loss, yet just under 20 percent of those who could benefit from a hearing aid seek treatment. To provide more affordable, easily accessible hearing solutions, the FDA established a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss, effective October 2022. This initiative eliminated the need for medical visits, hearing tests, and high-price prescription hearing devices.

A leader in the OTC segment for nearly a decade, Nano Hearing Aids is known for its technologically advanced, needs-based hearing aid solutions. Winner of the Top ENT Solution Provider award in 2023, the company is committed to providing cutting-edge products, 24/7 customer care, and superior value.

Throughout his tour - which also includes public events and press conferences - Zackon’s focus will be on reinforcing Nano’s commitment to expanding its international footprint, fostering meaningful business relationships in key markets, and driving growth within the hearing aid industry.

“This tour marks a pivotal moment for Nano Hearing Aids as we focus on the future and work toward expanding our global presence,” says Zackon. “By meeting with stakeholders directly, we can gain a deeper understanding of regional challenges and opportunities, enabling us to drive innovation and offer tailored hearing solutions that meet the needs of diverse populations worldwide.”

Exemplifying Nano’s advancements in OTC hearing aid technology are its newest products, the completely-in-canal (CIC) First Ear Plus and First Ear Pro OTC hearing aids. The company’s smallest hearing aids yet, these devices are available in 2 and 4-program formats, feature easy push button controls and offer more power than previous models. With prices starting at just under US$300, Nano Hearing Aids makes critical hearing aid solutions accessible to more adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.

Driven by a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Nano Hearing Aids has experienced significant growth over the past year. Zackon's tour highlights the company's commitment to strengthening global partnerships and to steadily expanding its presence in emerging markets.

Learn more at https://nanohearingaids.com

