Nutrislice to Attend CBORD’s UGC 2024 in Kissimmee, FL, Unveiling an Innovative Dining Website Feature

Nutrislice, a leader in digital engagement solutions for the hospitality market, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming User Group Conference (UGC) in Kissimmee, Florida, hosted by CBORD.

Taking place Oct. 6-9, UGC is an annual industry-leading event that brings together thought leaders, industry professionals, and cutting-edge technology providers to explore the future of healthcare, higher education, and corporate solutions for foodservice, nutrition, campus ID cards, and access. This year’s conference is expected to attract top-tier organizations looking to streamline their operations and enhance the campus experience through technology.

At the event, Nutrislice will debut its latest innovation, Nutrislice Engage, a groundbreaking feature designed to empower foodservice operators with a modern, fully customizable dining website solution.

This new product seamlessly integrates with all major menu management systems, like CBORD FSS and NetMenu, offering operators unprecedented ease in managing their dining programs. Nutrislice’s dining websites include Nutrislice Essentials, a robust online and mobile menu system with the power of real-time updates. Nutrislice is poised to transform how operators connect with their customers, ensuring a smooth, dynamic, and engaging dining experience.

Key highlights of Nutrislice Engage include:

Modern and Engaging Design: The platform is crafted to create an intuitive, visually appealing user experience, offering a contemporary look that resonates with today’s consumers.

Seamless Integration: Fully compatible with CBORD FSS, CBORD NetMenu, and other major menu management systems, this product simplifies backend operations and ensures consistent and accurate menu updates across platforms.

Includes Nutrislice Essentials: Operators can provide detailed, informative online and mobile menus that engage customers while enhancing communication about meal options, allergens, and nutrition information.

Accessibility: Designed with all guests in mind, the product meets stringent accessibility standards, ensuring inclusivity for individuals with disabilities.

Brand Customization: Operators can easily tailor the look and feel of the websites to align with their unique branding, making it a perfect fit for any organization.

User-Friendly Management: The intuitive interface allows operators to easily update content. This helps streamline operations, saving both time and effort.

"UGC 2024 is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with foodservice operators who are seeking to elevate their dining programs through technology,” said Brian Crapo, CEO of Nutrislice. “With the introduction of Nutrislice Engage, we are not only offering a modern, customizable solution, but we’re also helping operators increase customer engagement and improve operational efficiency."

About Nutrislice

Nutrislice is a leader in foodservice technology solutions, empowering operators to modernize their services through digital engagement tools. Nutrislice offers a comprehensive suite of products, including digital signage, mobile & online menus, and wireless E-Ink labels, designed to streamline foodservice operations, improve customer engagement, and ensure real-time communication. Focused on ease of use, integration, and delivering a modern, engaging guest experience, Nutrislice's solutions are trusted by tens of thousands of locations across the globe.

About CBORD

CBORD is a leading food and nutrition service management software provider, integrated security solutions, campus card and cashless systems, and commerce platforms for healthcare, senior living, higher education, and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, CBORD is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of patients, residents, students, staff, and administrators.

