PapersOwl’s Survey Reveals How GEN Z Copes With Performance Pressure Over Mental Health

A survey by PapersOwl reveals that 62% of Gen Z struggle to prioritize mental health over achievements.

—

PapersOwl surveyed 2000 Gen Z people aged 18-35 across the U.S. to get their opinions about performance anxiety. This review is about what they’ve learned by analyzing the statistical data and opinion-based answers.

The Performance Anxiety Pandemic

Some 87% of Gen Z respondents confirm that performance anxiety is a widespread issue within their generation, with 23% stating a fear of judgment or criticism as a leading cause.

Key points include:

- 62% of respondents feel that their external achievements often outweigh their mental well-being.

- 66% of Gen Z experience physical symptoms of anxiety before or during every stressful situation (e.g., sweating, shaking, rapid heartbeat).

- 76% of Gen Z feel that anxiety levels would decrease if external validation were less emphasized.

- 2% of Gen Z state they don’t have anxiety at all.

Interestingly, anxiety levels fluctuate for many people throughout the year, with the most stress commonly reported during the summer (49%) and winter (52%) months. As the seasons change, external pressures like work, holidays, and social obligations can intensify feelings of anxiety.

Price of Perfection or Is Success Worth It

The obtained data also indicates that a substantial portion of respondents tend to prioritize external achievements over their mental well-being.

Oryna Shestakova, Head of Communications at PapersOwl, comments on this:

“The research says 62% agree with this statement to some extent, and 56% recognize pursuing goals might negatively affect their mental health. This suggests a growing awareness among individuals of the potential trade-offs between success and personal well-being, yet many continue to prioritize achievement despite these concerns. It highlights the societal pressure to achieve external milestones, often at the expense of maintaining a healthy mental state.”

Needless to say, a significant number of respondents often experience anxiety and pressure related to performance and tasks. Thus, 77% always or often feel nervous before significant events, exams, or presentations. No wonder 75% believe more should be done to reduce societal pressures on Gen Z. The need for external validation reflects the pervasive impact of social expectations on mental health.

Procrastination Generation: How GEN Z Juggles Obligation and Self-Growth

Obligations, care for family, and a yearning for self-growth motivate Gen Zers to complete tasks. On the other hand, the key factors that lead respondents to avoid tasks or responsibilities until the last minute are primarily a lack of motivation and feeling overwhelmed by the workload.

Ms. Shestakova shared:

“54% of Gen Z are skeptical about the existence of a working coping mechanism against anxiety. And yet, they still try to fight their anxiety with a variety of approaches, with 62% preferring physical activity and 42% practicing mindfulness.”

For the full research results, visit here.

