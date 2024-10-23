Payable Apps Introduces Seamless Payment Automation for Google Forms

Payable Apps has developed an add-on for Google Forms that streamlines payment automation, allowing business owners, event organizers, and professionals to manage payments, invoices, and transactions with just a few clicks.

—

Payable Apps is revolutionizing how everyday people accept payments with seamless Google Forms integration. Available in the Google Workspace Marketplace, Payable Forms is a powerful add-on that lets users securely collect payments directly within Google Forms, transforming a basic form into a complete payment solution.

With Payable Forms, users can embed payment options into their Google Forms, allowing them to handle transactions, track payments, and issue invoices—all without requiring new tools or technical expertise. Whether collecting registration fees, selling products, or managing donations, users can accept payments through a range of trusted payment providers such as Square, Stripe, PayPal, and Rapyd.

“At Payable Apps, we’re focused on making payment processing accessible to everyone," says Betsy Berger, CEO of Payable Apps. "We’ve seen Payable Forms readily adopted by schools, educators, clubs, and sports teams, helping them simplify their payment collection process. We are proud to have over 300,000 downloads and to be trusted by users in over 100 countries.”

Key features of Payable Forms include:

Direct Integration with Google Forms : Add secure payment fields to any form—no coding, website, or domain needed.

: Add secure payment fields to any form—no coding, website, or domain needed. Multiple Payment Gateways : Choose from PayPal, Stripe, Square, or Rapyd to offer customers flexible payment options.

: Choose from PayPal, Stripe, Square, or Rapyd to offer customers flexible payment options. Real-Time Reporting : Track payments and manage transactions within the familiar Google Sheets environment.

: Track payments and manage transactions within the familiar Google Sheets environment. Subscription and Recurring Payments: Easily set up subscriptions and recurring payments, automating the billing process for ongoing services.

Easily set up subscriptions and recurring payments, automating the billing process for ongoing services. Advanced Security : All payments are encrypted and compliant with leading security standards to ensure data protection.

: All payments are encrypted and compliant with leading security standards to ensure data protection. Pay as You Grow: No upfront commitments—only pay per transaction, making it easy to scale at your own pace.

Looking ahead, Payable Apps is developing Payable Pro, a more powerful platform with advanced tools for sellers, including event management, ticketing, kiosks, and more—offering a complete solution for automating payments both online and on-site.

To start using Payable Forms and take advantage of its powerful features, visit the Google Workspace Marketplace or learn more at www.payableapps.com.

About the company: Payable Apps is focused on making payment automation easier for small enterprises, organizations, contractors, and event organizers. Its user-friendly platform effortlessly connects with top payment methods and Google Forms, ensuring a smooth experience for all users. The company is dedicated to innovation and accessibility, helping individuals and businesses optimize payment processes.

Contact Info:

Name: Payable Apps

Email: Send Email

Organization: Payable Apps

Phone: +1 (866) 628-6686

Website: http://www.payableapps.com



