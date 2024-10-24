Powerex Launches New Groundbreaking Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Modules and Discrete Devices

The launch of the new SiC product line demonstrates Powerex’s commitment to supporting its customers across the United States with cutting-edge technology, expert guidance, and reliable delivery.

—

Powerex, a global leader in power semiconductor solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest Silicon Carbide (SiC) power modules and discrete devices. This innovative line of products, featuring blocking voltages ranging from 650V to 10,000V, represents a significant leap forward in power semiconductor technology. These new SiC devices enable higher power density, making them ideal for a wide array of mission-critical applications.

As the demand for more efficient and powerful solutions continues to grow, Powerex is committed to staying at the forefront of power electronics technology. The introduction of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) power modules and discrete devices reinforces Powerex’s dedication to providing advanced products that offer superior performance over traditional silicon-based devices. SiC technology offers exceptional benefits in power applications that require low losses, high-frequency switching, and operation in high-temperature environments.

Silicon Carbide: The Future of Power Electronics

The introduction of Silicon Carbide technology into Powerex’s product line-up marks a transformative moment for industries relying on power electronics. Silicon Carbide is a wide bandgap semiconductor material, and its properties allow it to outperform traditional silicon devices in a variety of applications. Some of the key benefits of SiC technology include:

Low Power Losses – SiC devices offer lower conduction and switching losses, resulting in enhanced efficiency and reduced energy consumption.

High-Frequency Switching – These devices can operate at higher switching frequencies, making them ideal for high-performance applications where speed and responsiveness are critical.

High-Temperature Operation – SiC’s ability to withstand higher temperatures makes it suitable for harsh environments where traditional silicon devices would falter.

By adopting SiC technology, Powerex aims to address the challenges faced by industries that rely on power electronics, offering a superior alternative to conventional silicon-based devices. The company’s new SiC products are designed to cater to a broad spectrum of mission-critical applications, including renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, aerospace, industrial power supplies, and more.

Targeting Mission-Critical Applications

Powerex’s new SiC power modules and discrete devices are well-suited for industries and applications that demand the highest levels of reliability, efficiency, and performance. These products are particularly beneficial for mission-critical applications where performance cannot be compromised.

With blocking voltages ranging from 650V to 10,000V, the new SiC devices are capable of handling a wide range of power requirements. Whether it’s high-efficiency power supplies for data centers, electric vehicle powertrains, or renewable energy inverters, Powerex’s SiC technology offers a flexible and powerful solution.

Moreover, these products can serve as building blocks for the next generation of wide bandgap technology platforms. They enable significant performance improvements, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in modern power electronics. Customers looking to make a leap ahead in their technology platforms can engage with Powerex’s design experts to create customized solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Collaborating with Customers for Success

Powerex’s engineering and application teams are excited to collaborate with customers on projects that involve high-temperature power electronics, hybrid technology, and applications requiring higher efficiency. In an era where supply chain vulnerabilities are a concern, Powerex is dedicated to providing some of the best lead times in the industry. This ensures that customers can get the products they need when they need them, without compromising on quality or performance.

The launch of the new SiC product line demonstrates Powerex’s commitment to supporting its customers with cutting-edge technology, expert guidance, and reliable delivery. Powerex recognizes that each customer’s needs are unique, and the company is prepared to work closely with them to ensure that they achieve optimal results.

Learn More About Powerex’s SiC Product Line

As industries continue to evolve and demand more from their power electronics, Powerex remains a trusted partner, providing innovative solutions that lead the way in performance, efficiency, and reliability.



For more information on Powerex’s new Silicon Carbide power modules and discrete devices, and to explore how these products can be integrated into your next project, visit https://www.pwrx.com/c/55/Silicon-Carbide.

About Powerex

Powerex is a leading manufacturer of power semiconductor products, offering a wide range of solutions including modules, transistors, and diodes. With decades of experience in the power electronics industry, Powerex delivers high-quality products that are used in a variety of industries such as automotive, aerospace, industrial, and renewable energy. Powerex is committed to pushing the boundaries of power semiconductor technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.



Contact Info:

Name: Stephanie Bibel

Email: Send Email

Organization: Powerex Inc

Address: 173 Pavilion Ln, Youngwood, PA 15697

Phone: (724) 925-7272

Website: https://www.pwrx.com



Release ID: 89144464

In the event of any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release, we encourage you to notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our diligent team will be readily available to respond and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any identified issues or assist with removal requests. Ensuring the provision of high-quality and precise information is paramount to us.