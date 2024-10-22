Powering the Future: TESSAN Shines at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show 2024

—

The Autumn 2024 Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show has concluded, with TESSAN once again standing out as a key exhibitor. Located at Booth 10P72, TESSAN presented its latest innovations, reinforcing its position as a leader in home and travel charging solutions.

TESSAN's commitment to innovation was on full display, with a focus on enhancing the "power connection" between people, devices, and the environment. Over the past decade, this principle has guided the brand's product development. At this year's show, TESSAN captivated global visitors with its new charging solutions, including an array of cutting-edge home and travel charging products.

Innovative Charging Solutions for home and travel

In line with current trends, TESSAN narrowed its focus to two key scenarios: home charging and travel charging. This allows the brand to address the evolving demands of modern users. Among its standout products, the WTA Travel Charging Series garnered significant attention. Equipped with state-of-the-art Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, the series delivers up to 170W of power, supporting a wide range of electronic devices, from laptops to smartphones and cameras. This series has become a benchmark in travel charging excellence.

For home charging, TESSAN continues to lead the way with innovations in power strips and wall outlet extenders. The latest products include USB-C integration, catering to the needs of today’s electronic devices. Aesthetically, TESSAN introduced a sleek new black finish, along with enhanced non-slip materials, demonstrating a focus on both form and function.

A Look Ahead

The exhibition was a resounding success for TESSAN, providing an opportunity to connect with international customers and gain valuable insights into user needs. TESSAN’s vision remains clear: to create seamless connections between people and devices, both at home and on the go.

Looking forward, TESSAN aims to continue shaping the future of charging solutions by innovating products like the CS01 Charging Station and the revolutionary L2-EV Charger, which has already won the prestigious 2024 iF Design Award. These products represent the future of multi-device and electric vehicle charging.

As the show comes to a close, TESSAN remains committed to delivering meaningful solutions that enhance the way people live, work, and explore. The brand’s dedication to innovation will undoubtedly continue to resonate across the globe, making daily life more connected and efficient for millions of users worldwide.

About TESSAN:

TESSAN is a global leader in providing innovative charging solutions for home and travel. With a commitment to simplicity, efficiency, and safety, TESSAN products enhance connectivity and convenience for users worldwide.

For more information, visit www.tessan.com or amazon store and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

Contact Info:

Name: Patrick

Email: Send Email

Organization: TESSAN POWER TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Website: http://www.tessan.com/



Release ID: 89144304

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.