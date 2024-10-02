Professional Careers Training & Recruitment Launches New Job-Oriented Accounting Courses with Free Recruitment Support

Professional Careers Training & Recruitment announces job-oriented accounting training programs designed to equip individuals with practical skills in bookkeeping, payroll, and management accounting.

—

Professional Careers Training & Recruitment, a prominent UK-based provider of specialized accounting education, is excited to announce the launch of new job-oriented accounting courses. These comprehensive programs, designed to meet industry demands, come with free recruitment support, offering students a clear pathway from classroom learning to career success.

The new courses cover a wide range of accounting specialties, including Bookkeeping, Payroll, Accounts Assistant, Management Accounts, and Accounting Software. Each course has been developed to equip students with practical, real-world skills, ensuring they are job-ready upon completion.

Expanded Training Programs for Career Success

Professional Careers Training & Recruitment’s new accounting courses provide specialized knowledge and hands-on experience. These courses offer an opportunity for individuals to enhance their skills and pursue rewarding careers in the accounting industry.

Key Courses Available:

· Bookkeeping Training: Teaches essential skills for managing financial records and VAT returns.

· Accounts Assistant Training: Provides knowledge in maintaining ledgers, managing financial reports, and handling accounts payable and receivable.

· Payroll Training: Covers payroll processes, employment law compliance, and tax codes.

· Management Accounts Training: Focuses on preparing reports, budgeting, forecasting, and cost control.

· Accounting Software Training: Prepares students to work with popular accounting tools like QuickBooks, Xero, and Sage.

Free Recruitment Support for Graduates

In addition to providing top-tier training, Professional Careers Training & Recruitment offers free recruitment support, helping students secure positions within the accounting industry. This added service makes the transition from training to employment smoother, ensuring that graduates have the necessary tools and connections to succeed in their careers.

Anthony Brown, Director of Professional Careers Training & Recruitment, stated: "We’re committed to providing education that directly translates to employability. Our new accounting programs are designed to meet the latest industry standards, and with our free recruitment support, we’re helping students achieve their career goals faster."

Flexible Learning for Busy Professionals

The courses are available both online and in-person, offering flexible learning options for students balancing personal and professional commitments. This flexibility allows students to gain practical skills without sacrificing their current responsibilities.

About Professional Careers Training & Recruitment

Professional Careers Training & Recruitment is a leading provider of accounting and finance training, offering industry-relevant education designed to equip students with practical skills for success. The organization’s job-oriented training programs are complemented by free recruitment support, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for employment.

For more information about their accounting courses and how to enroll, visit Professional Careers Training & Recruitment.

About the company: Professional Careers Training & Recruitment is a leading provider of accounting and finance training, offering industry-relevant education designed to equip students with practical skills for success.

Contact Info:

Name: Anthony Brown

Email: Send Email

Organization: Professional Careers Training & Recruitment

Address: Level 37, 1 Canada Square, London E14 5AA

Phone: 020 3038 8548

Website: https://pctrainings.co.uk/



Release ID: 89142723

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.