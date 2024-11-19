Redefining AI's role in the workplace, AI as an empowering partner

In recent years, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly evolved within the workplace, transforming from a basic automation tool into an assistant.

While early uses of AI were largely aimed at performing rote tasks or enhancing efficiency, today, AI is reshaping the how we work and supporting teams in meaningful, innovative ways.

Singapore is among one of the first countries in the world to introduce a national AI strategy , launched in 2019, with a focus on improving the lives of citizens and residents through creating value added-jobs and providing quality services that deliver better outcomes and experiences.

Rather than taking jobs, AI should be enabling employees to excel in areas that genuinely benefit from human insight, creativity, and decision-making.

A recent study from Jabra about AI at work surveyed over 5700 people across 13 countries found that 63 per cent respondents believe that AI can improve their work lives. This percentage goes up to 67 per cent when we zoom in to Singapore and over 72 per cent of Singaporeans surveyed feel that AI can help save time at work.

While workers are becoming more accustomed to working with AI the emphasis is increasingly on using technology to create a more balanced, fulfilling work environment rather than merely speeding up tasks.

Jabra recognises this shift and is committed to designing AI-driven tools that prioritise collaboration, productivity, and employee well-being, while supporting an increasingly hybrid working world.

Effortless meeting management: Staying present with automatic transcription

At the office, Jabra's intelligent audio and video features-such as automatic transcription and speaker attribution-offer significant benefits for employees managing busy schedules.

Imagine being in a meeting where every spoken word is automatically transcribed, creating an accurate, accessible record of the discussion without any need to jot down notes manually. This feature allows employees to stay fully present, engaging actively in the conversation without the distraction of typing or writing.

As each speaker is identified and attributed in real-time, team members can later review the transcript to capture insights, follow up on action points, or revisit critical details with ease.

Automatic transcription can also streamline collaboration by enabling everyone involved to have a clear, shared understanding of the meeting's outcomes. This reduces the mental load often associated with trying to remember specific points or locate important information after the fact.

Instead, employees can direct their energy towards high-value, creative work, knowing that the AI is capturing the details for them.

In fast-paced environments, this functionality saves time and fosters a culture of focus and productivity, allowing employees to engage more meaningfully and make informed contributions without worrying about missing critical information.

Seamless focus anywhere: Staying productive with noise cancellation and voice controls

When employees are working outside the usual office environment, whether in a cafe, a co-working space, or even from home with background noise, the ability to stay focused and productive becomes essential.

Jabra's advanced noise cancellation technology acts as a virtual shield, filtering out disruptive sounds and creating a cocoon of calm. Imagine being able to tune out the hustle and bustle of a crowded coffee shop or the intermittent noise of home life, hearing only what's relevant for the task at hand.

This feature allows employees to immerse themselves in their work or participate in calls and meetings with clarity, unimpeded by their surroundings.

Simultaneously, Jabra's voice-activated controls provide a seamless, hands-free experience, enabling workers to operate their devices just as efficiently as if they were at their desk. With a simple voice command, they can answer calls, adjust volume, or join meetings, all without needing to reach for their device.

This capability is particularly beneficial for professionals on the go or those multitasking in varied environments, as it allows them to stay connected, organised, and responsive. Together, these features empower employees to maintain high productivity and efficiency, no matter where they are, fostering a truly flexible, hybrid work experience.

As AI continues to evolve, Jabra stands at the forefront of creating intelligent solutions that redefine productivity and well-being in the workplace.

For organisations committed to fostering a balanced, efficient, and supportive work environment, Jabra's AI-driven technologies represent more than just tools; they are essential partners in building a workplace where employees can truly excel.

This business broadcast service is brought to you by Gloo Public Relations. We have not reviewed or endorsed the content.

For any corrections and clarifications, please send it to Gloo Public Relations at gloo@gloopr.biz. If you still require further assistance, please contact our support team at businessbroadcast@asiaone.com.

This article is brought to you by Gloo Public Relations.