Saily Launches New eSIM for Business Travellers

San Francisco, United States, October 14, 2024 Saily, the innovative eSIM service from Nord Security, is proud to announce the launch of Saily Business, a new service designed specifically for business travelers. Offering seamless data connectivity in more than 150 countries, Saily Business provides a wide range of flexible data plans, an easy setup process, and 24/7 dedicated customer support.

“From the first day of launching Saily, we received numerous requests from customers travelling for business purposes. Staying connected while working from abroad is paramount for today’s companies. This is why we listened to our customer feedback and launched Saily Business. This solution was created with ease of use in mind — no matter whether your employees are tech-savvy or not, they can stay connected,” says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO at Saily.

Key Features of Saily Business

Saily Business enhances the travel experience for frequent business professionals by offering various regional and global data plans with flexible validity options. Key features include:

Global Coverage : Data connectivity in over 150 countries.

: Data connectivity in over 150 countries. Flexible Plans : Tailored data options to meet the needs of businesses.

: Tailored data options to meet the needs of businesses. Instant eSIM Setup : Easy, one-tap installation process.

: Easy, one-tap installation process. Dedicated Account Support: 24/7 customer support with a dedicated account manager.

Benefits of Saily Business eSIM

The Saily Business eSIM simplifies the process for business travellers, eliminating the need to switch physical SIM cards for each country visited. Travellers can maintain their original phone number while using Saily for mobile data, avoiding costly roaming charges. Moreover, the eSIM helps businesses mitigate security risks associated with public Wi-Fi, protecting users from malware, data interception, and identity theft.

Ease of Setup

Setting up Saily Business is quick and straightforward. Upon registration, a dedicated account manager will guide businesses through the installation process and provide instructions on using the admin panel and app. Employees can install the Saily app on their phones and activate the eSIM in minutes. The admin panel offers full visibility, allowing businesses to monitor data usage and manage team access.

Use for Laptops

In addition to smartphones, the Saily Business eSIM can be used to provide internet connectivity for laptops. Users can either create a hotspot from their smartphone or directly install the eSIM on eSIM-supported laptops for uninterrupted data access.

About Saily

Saily is an eSIM service from Nord Security, offering seamless global data connectivity for travellers. Saily Business aims to address the specific needs of business travellers by providing reliable and secure mobile data solutions in over 150 countries, ensuring professionals stay connected wherever they go

