San Juan, Puerto Rico University Books Expands Print & E-Book Selection

University Books (787 764 7770) has expanded their catalogue of college and university textbooks, available as hard copies or e-book versions.

—

University Books, located in Rio Pedras, has recently expanded their selection of academic textbooks, offering Puerto Rican and international students or teachers the opportunity to purchase textbooks through their website or in person at their location at Ave. Ponce de Leon 1002.

More information can be found at https://www.universitybookspr.com/home

With a recognition of how difficult it can sometimes be to find course books at the start of each academic year, the selection of materials has been carefully curated to match reading lists from a number of local universities, including Ana G. Mendez, Ana G. Mendez Gurabo, Inter Aguadilla, Inter Bayamon, and Inter Guayama.

According to a recent report from the Education Data Initiative, the average undergraduate student can expect to spend between $300-600 on textbooks and supplies in a single academic year, highlighting the importance of choosing materials at an accessible price point. With University Books, students can access the correct resources for their university or college program while also enjoying competitive pricing.

“We believe the future belongs to those who prepare for it,” says a company representative. “Our goal is to help students of all ages as they learn and move forward into their continued education and vocation.”

To help ensure that customers find the exact titles they need for course reading lists, the website features a drop-down menu with a list of nearby universities, allowing students to search by institution name and course title, as well as by specific book titles.

The online catalogue from University Books is extensive and is searchable by category, including cosmetology (Milady), culinary arts, technology, Spanish grammar, engineering, science, mathematics, computers, architecture and design, education, music, and many other academic topics.

The University Books selection provides availability for printed hard copies, as well as e-book bundles or individual titles. Universities and libraries also have the option to purchase copies of books in bulk.

Staff members are on hand to answer queries or help students locate specific titles - customers are encouraged to browse the full online catalogue on the website or to visit the bookstore in person.

Interested parties can find more information and view the full catalogue of university textbooks at https://www.universitybookspr.com/home

Contact Info:

Name: Luis Boullon

Email: Send Email

Organization: University Books

Address: 1002 Ave Juan Ponce de León, , San Juan, San Juan 00925, Puerto Rico

Website: https://www.universitybookspr.com/home



Release ID: 89144092

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.