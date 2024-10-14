The Secrets to College Acceptance: Crafting Authentic Essays with Ryan Abramson at Oakridge Leaders

—

One of the most important milestones for students is getting into college. With competition tougher than ever, applicants must be strategic in their approach. Oakridge Leaders, led by Ryan Abramson of Langhorne, PA, provides helpful ideas for dealing with the college admissions process. Oakridge Leaders is transforming college application preparation by empowering students to share their unique stories.

As Ryan Abramson often says, "The key to successfully writing a college essay is to be authentic; to tell a story that only you can tell; to be remembered among the thousands of essays submitted." Many applicants feel pressure to write about dramatic life events or major accomplishments. However, it's often the quieter, everyday experiences that resonate most with admissions officers. Abramson and Oakridge Leaders help students see the power in these ordinary moments and guide them to craft essays that reveal their true selves.

Considering one of Abramson's students, Kevin. On paper, Kevin, like many other applicants, had excellent grades, great extracurricular activities, and charity work. His shining moment, however, was his essay about his mother's cooking. This essay was not about conquering enormous challenges; rather, it focused on what Kevin learned from his family's nightly dinners. It demonstrated how he learned skills such as determination, adaptability, and creativity simply by observing his mother balance work, parenting, and meal preparation for their large family. His story was not only about food, but also about life lessons that helped shape who he was.Kevin's application stood out due to its sincerity, demonstrating that real tales win the day.

Beyond the essay, the college application process necessitates a proactive attitude. Abramson recommends that students be proactive rather than reactive during the application process. Use social media, blogs, and hashtags to show colleges and institutions that you're engaged and excited." These days, institutions are more frequently monitoring candidates' digital footprints. Students can maintain their interest in their chosen schools and display their passions by using outlets such as LinkedIn, X, Instagram and personal blogs in addition to the standard application.”

Additionally, as Abramson highlights, "To get noticed during the application process, you must take the time to do the little things: request an interview to give personality to your application, send a follow-up email after any engagement, and embrace any chance you have to get noticed by the admission office." These small, proactive efforts can leave a lasting impression on the admissions committee. With Oakridge Leaders' guidance, students learn how to effectively engage with their prospective schools, ensuring they stand out from the others.

Technology also plays a very important role in college admissions, making it essential for students to stay ahead. As Abramson warns, "Colleges are using technology to leverage their ability to maximize class sizes. Don't get left behind because you get ignored in their algorithm." Many colleges now use algorithms to filter applicants, so it's crucial for students to strategically present themselves both on paper and online.

At Oakridge Leaders, Ryan Abramson—an expert in communication and leadership based in Langhorne, PA—helps students navigate these challenges with personalized coaching. With over 25 years of leadership experience, Abramson enables kids to courageously communicate their unique stories and create a well-rounded, individualized approach to college applications. His goal is to help students enroll in college and reach their full potential with effective communication and leadership development.

Applying to college can feel overwhelming, but with the right support, it doesn't have to be. Ryan Abramson and Oakridge Leaders provide the tools and expertise to help students craft compelling essays, proactively engage with schools, and maximize their chances of success in the competitive college admissions landscape. For more information on how Oakridge Leaders can help you achieve your college dreams, visit the website and explore Ryan Abramson's blog today.



