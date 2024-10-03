Serafin Real Estate Announces $8.1M Sale of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Clifton, Fairfax County, VA, Above Asking Price

Serafin Real Estate brokers the $8.1M sale of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Clifton, Fairfax County, VA. The property, located in the Washington, D.C. metro area, sold above asking price, reflecting strong demand in the region’s church property market.

Serafin Real Estate recently announced the successful sale of the Lord of Life Lutheran Church property, located at 13421 Twin Lakes Drive in Clifton, Fairfax County, VA, for an impressive $8.1 million. This sale exceeded the original listing price by $400,000 and highlights Serafin Real Estate’s expertise in navigating complex church property transactions.

The 34,000-square-foot religious facility, built in 2008 and set on 3.7 acres, boasts a 300-seat sanctuary, cathedral ceilings, a fully permitted commercial kitchen, youth rooms, preschool classrooms, and an expansive outdoor playground. These features made the property a highly attractive asset in the Fairfax County real estate market.

For an in-depth look at how Serafin Real Estate secured this successful transaction, you can read the full case study here: https://serafinre.com/2024/10/02/church-property-sale-clifton-va-above-listing/.

Joe Serafin, owner and principal broker of Serafin Real Estate, expressed satisfaction with the outcome: "We are proud to have exceeded our client’s expectations, securing a final sales price well above the listing. This result underscores our deep market knowledge and commitment to delivering outstanding service for our clients."

Located just outside Washington, D.C., in a historic section of Fairfax County, the property offers both spiritual and community value, making it an ideal fit for religious organizations or special-purpose buyers. Serafin Real Estate’s strategic marketing and deep understanding of church property sales helped ensure a seamless transaction for both buyer and seller.

This sale underscores Serafin Real Estate’s expertise in commercial property transactions, further solidifying their reputation as a leader in the Northern Virginia market. Specializing in representing sellers of commercial properties, Serafin Real Estate continues to deliver unparalleled results for its clients.

For more information about Serafin Real Estate or to inquire about similar commercial property opportunities, contact Joe Serafin at (703) 261-4809 or visit serafinre.com.

About Serafin Real Estate

Serafin Real Estate, based in Loudoun County, VA, specializes in commercial property sales, buyer representation, and leasing services. With over $650 million in transactions and numerous industry accolades, the firm provides expert real estate solutions to investors and business owners throughout Northern Virginia.

