Sociedad Gourmet Launches New Marketing Plan to Revitalize Cuenca as an International Destination

Sociedad Gourmet, a prominent chain of restaurants and hotels from Ecuador, has announced a comprehensive marketing plan aimed at enhancing Cuenca’s appeal, particularly among tourists from Europe and the United States. The announcement comes at a pivotal time, as the city experiences increased interest from international visitors.

In a press statement, Sociedad Gourmet emphasized that their strategy focuses on improving their online presence through investments in SEO and website optimization to attract more tourists. "This is an exciting time for Cuenca. With its wealth of cultural and historical treasures, we are working to enhance the visitor experience while driving local economic growth," a company representative said.

As part of this digital effort, Sociedad Gourmet is enhancing its website, offering multilingual content to make it more accessible to international visitors. Tourists will be able to find up-to-date information on events, dining options, and local attractions. The website will feature an interactive map highlighting Cuenca's key points of interest, including historic landmarks such as Hotel Boutique Santa Lucia, which combines historic charm with modern luxury.

"In the digital age, we have new ways to connect with visitors. Our investment in SEO and website optimization will make it easier for tourists to explore all that Cuenca has to offer, from its rich history to its modern conveniences," the company representative explained.

Sociedad Gourmet also announced a marketing campaign that will focus on showcasing Cuenca’s colonial-era architecture, vibrant culture, and well-preserved historic center, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The goal of the campaign is to attract both tourists and travel media.

Additionally, the company revealed upgrades at Hotel Mansion Alcazar, which offers a luxurious stay in the heart of Cuenca. This restored mansion, dating back to the late 19th century, provides guests with an elegant and historical atmosphere that transports them back in time.

A key element of Sociedad Gourmet’s strategy is collaborating with local businesses in the hospitality, artisanal, and cultural sectors. By partnering with local entrepreneurs, the company aims to create a tourism experience that is not only enjoyable for visitors but also economically beneficial for the local community.



Contact Info:

Name: Oriana Camacho

Email: Send Email

Organization: Sociedad Gourmet

Address: Calle Bolivar 12-55 y Tarqui, Cuenca, Ecuador

Phone: +593 96 308 4765

Website: https://sociedadgourmet.ec/



Release ID: 89142096

