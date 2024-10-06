Solidpixels Launches Tetra: A Minimalist LED Display to Simplify Real-Time Data Interaction on Your Desk or Wall

Solidpixels announces the upcoming launch of the Tetra, a minimalist LED display offering real-time updates on key data with a nostalgic pixel-art style. The Tetra will be available through Kickstarter starting October 15th, offering early backers a 30% discount.

As the tech industry continues to innovate, Solidpixels is preparing to introduce a fresh perspective with its latest creation—the Tetra. This minimalist LED display is designed to enhance how users interact with real-time information, combining sleek design with practical functionality. Solidpixels is excited to announce that the Tetra will soon be available through an upcoming Kickstarter campaign launching on October 15th, offering early backers a 30% discount, aimed at bringing this innovative device into homes and offices worldwide.

The Tetra distinguishes itself by offering a pixel-art style display that brings essential data to life in a nostalgic yet modern format. It provides users with real-time updates on key interests such as stock market movements, sports scores, the calendar, world clock, weather conditions, and much more, all without overwhelming the user with unnecessary information like in modern smartphones. “Our goal with Tetra is to streamline how people receive updates, making it as non-intrusive as it is useful,” says Cesar Gutierrez, founder of Solidpixels.

The Tetra is ideal for anyone—from the avid sports fan, diligent traders and productivity-focused individuals—who values efficiency and minimalism in technology. With its customizable interface, users can tailor their Tetra to display only what’s most relevant to their lives, ensuring each glance at the device is both meaningful and timely.

How Does It Work?

The Solidpixels Tetra connects to the internet. Users set up Tetra for the first time with a smartphone by connecting their Tetra to Wi-Fi and choosing what it should display. Users can install multiple apps from the Solidpixel’s app store for free, and they will rotate based on the timeframe that the user configures in the smartphone.

“It’s about bringing back the simplicity of data consumption, where technology serves you without demanding attention,” Cesar Gutierrez added. The Kickstarter campaign also showcases the Tetra’s customizable features, allowing users to choose which apps and data appear on their display, tailored to their daily needs.

Every month a new app will be released; there is an app for everyone, including an app for literature lovers, for example, an app called “Time poem” that every minute delivers a new poem to tell you the time on the screen. It’s connected to ChatGPT, utilizing advanced AI to ensure each poem is unique, showcasing the creative and dynamic potential of artificial intelligence in everyday technology.



About the company: Solidpixels is a tech innovation company focused on creating intuitive, design-forward products that simplify how users interact with digital information. With a passion for merging sleek aesthetics and practical functionality, Solidpixels is dedicated to enhancing daily life through minimalistic yet impactful technology solutions. For more information, visit https://solidpixels.io

