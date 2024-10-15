Specialized Property Management Appoints Rodd Schifferdecker as New President to Drive Growth and Technological Advancement

Specialized Property Management (SPM), a leader in the single-family home rental space, is proud to announce the appointment of Rodd Schifferdecker as its new President, effective October 1, 2024

With a proven track record of driving innovation and growth, Mr. Schifferdecker brings an abundance of knowledge and experience to SPM, an organization dedicated to staying at the forefront of technology and superior customer service.

Rodd is a seasoned leader with over 15 years of executive leadership experience in the single-family property management industry. Prior to joining SPM, Mr. Schifferdecker was the Co-Founder of one of the largest property management companies in Phoenix, managing over $350 million in assets before selling the company in 2020 to a private equity firm. He joined SPM in 2023, playing a pivotal role in developing and launching RentFinder.AI, a revolutionary AI-driven rent-estimating tool.

"I am truly honored to assume the President position at SPM," said Rodd Schifferdecker. “SPM has established itself as a leader in leveraging technology within the property management industry, and I am eager to continue contributing to its success. We have an exceptionally strong leadership team, and we are supported by well trained and experienced staff in each department. Together, we will explore new avenues for growth, persist in driving innovation, and consistently provide an industry leading customer experience to our clients.”

Mr. Schifferdecker’s leadership and strategic vision have been the foundation for his success at every level in his career. His diverse skill set has allowed him to excel in various roles, ranging from C-suite positions, marketing, sales and operations. His career highlights include serving in multi-unit Sales Management overseeing the southwest U.S. for a large retailer, Director of Operations for a large furniture chain, and Chief Merchandising Officer, prior to becoming the Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of Real Property Management Phoenix Metro.

"We are excited to announce Rodd's transition into his new role as President at SPM," said Charles Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, of Specialized Property Management. "His exemplary leadership, robust analytical skills, and expertise in technical implementations will elevate SPM and RentFinder to new heights of success. Rodd has been a vital force behind several key initiatives, contributing significantly to our growth and expansion."

About Specialized Property Management: Specialized Property Management is one of the fastest-growing property management providers in the industry, offering comprehensive residential property management services for homeowners, investors, and institutional funds. Leveraging an experienced team and a proprietary technology platform, the company’s rigorous management protocol ensures pioneering levels of data-driven performance for single-family rental management. It also provides marketing, tenant screening, smart maintenance, collections, compliance, asset acquisition, and full-service accounting solutions.

